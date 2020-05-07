A poll has revealed three quarters of used car buyers in the market now intend to buy from car dealers within three months of the lockdown lifting.

A survey by eBay Motors Group of 693 consumers, conducted two weeks ago, reveals 76 per cent of those searching for a car now will buy in the few months after restrictions are lifted.

And some 17 per cent of those said they planned to buy immediately the lockdown is eased.

The research was carried out on visitors to Motors.co.uk and found that those who were desperate to buy were either key workers or those who have identified a car that suits them.

Dermot Kelleher, head of marketing and research at eBay Motors Group, said: ‘Although dealer showrooms have been closed since March 24, used car buyers have still been active online with our research showing an eagerness among the vast majority to continue with their purchase plans.

‘Our advice to dealers is to engage with these in-market buyers and communicate how orders can be facilitated now or after the lockdown is lifted.’

Dealers can currently sell online and deliver to customers’ homes – after the government confirmed to Car Dealer Magazine that was allowed last month.

However, many dealers are simply banking orders with a view to delivering them after the lockdown.

Kelleher said: ‘In terms of immediate actions, we would encourage dealers to update both the vehicle descriptions they use on sites like ours and the content on their own channels to make it clear what services they are currently offering, for example, safe home delivery or services for key workers.

‘There is also clear appetite from potential buyers to understand what measures dealers are putting in place to ensure the hygiene of their vehicles.

‘Again, where dealers have put these protocols in place, there may be competitive advantage in advertising these clearly online.’

The results found dealers can boost consumer confidence by offering contactless transactions, test drives adhering to social distancing rules and by explaining their cars are disinfected.

Buyers are likely to demand safe or solo test drives – something the DVLA has said car dealers can do with trade plates, as revealed here.

Marc Robinson, head of external sales at eBay Motors Group, said: ‘When it comes to what services consumers value when buying a used car, hygiene now plays a new role in boosting confidence as buyers prepare to return to the market and dealers examine new ways of transacting with them.

‘Our research shows the importance buyers attach to being able to adhere to social distancing with unaccompanied test drives, a requirement made easier by the DVLA’s recent clarification that buyers may now test drive vehicles on trade plates, without the trader license holder being present.’

