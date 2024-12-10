Acklam Car Centre – Use of Video Award Winner 2024

For used car dealers up and down the country, a good video can be the difference between making a key sale and a customer choosing to go elsewhere.

Whether it is extended pieces on YouTube or social media, detailed walk-arounds online or shorter, snappier TikTok clips, video has become a key weapon in dealers’ arsenals in an increasingly digitalised industry.

Our Use of Video award aims to recognise those that are excelling at it and taking their businesses to the next level.

Our winners this year – Acklam Car Centre – have managed that with aplomb this year, meaning they were able to see off tough competition from the likes of Berrow Motors and Prestige Diesels & Sports – both of which were highly commended.

The Middlesbrough-based dealer previously won this award back in 2022 and also collected a gong in the Social Media User category in 2023.

Reacting to the latest victory, sales manager Joe Khan told Car Dealer: ‘We try our best to entertain customers and give them a transparent and true representation of the vehicle.

‘We do sell some high ticket vehicles, so that does make sense, but we try to bring our personality to what we do as well.

‘The full team have worked extremely hard so it’s very very special to be recognised for it.

‘It’s absolutely outstanding. To win any award is a huge success and to be recognised is dead important and I think the full team will be absolutely over the moon with this.

‘2024 has been really good. We’ve made a lot of changes, recently renovating our dealership to get it a bit more up to the level, and we’ve been busy so we can’t complain.

‘We are always looking to upgrade and innovate in what we do in every single aspect of the business.’

As a serial winner at the Used Car Awards in recent years, Acklam’s success has not gone unnoticed by Car Dealer’s editor in chief, James Baggott, who was on hand to offer his own congratulations after the event.

‘Their creative and professional approach to video content has not only captured the attention of their audience but also built trust and transparency with customers,’ he said.

‘By showcasing vehicles and their business in such an engaging way, they’ve demonstrated the immense potential of video to enhance the customer experience.

‘Congratulations to Acklam Car Centre for this well-earned recognition – it’s a testament to their innovation and hard work!’

Main image: Joe Khan, sales director at Acklam Car Centre, collecting the award from Mike Brewer and Declan Gaule, sales director at Heycar.