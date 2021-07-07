Log in
Mark Wahlberg at film premiereMark Wahlberg at film premiere

News

Acting star Mark Wahlberg adds Ohio car dealership to growing portfolio

  • Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg has bought Joe Firment Chevrolet in Avon, Ohio
  • Ted actor will rename site ‘Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet of Avon’
  • Former Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch rapper now owns five car dealerships

Time 11 seconds ago

Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg has added another car dealership to his ever-growing portfolio, it has been confirmed.

The Daddy’s Home actor has acquired Joe Firment Chevrolet in Avon, Ohio and will rename the site Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet of Avon.

The former rapper has purchased the site alongside his business partner, and veteran car dealer, Jay Feldman.

Advert

It brings Walberg’s totoal number of dealerships to five, having started buying them around three years ago.

The performer, who has a net worth of around £220m, will now now host grand opening event at the 10.5 acre site.

There will be free cheeseburgers from his ‘Wahlburgers’ food truck as well as other special giveaways.

In honor of the grand opening weekend, Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet and the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation are making a donation to Joel’s Place for Children, an Avon, Ohio non-profit that provides grief support to children.

Advert

‘The people of Ohio have really embraced our sales and service standards,’ said Wahlberg.

‘With this expansion into the Cleveland area, we are deepening our bond with our Midwestern customers.

Feldman added: ‘Having five dealerships in Ohio gives us the opportunity to provide consumers with a consistent sales and service experience and a huge product inventory.

‘We’ll be able to provide our Ohio customers even more brand choices at the lowest prices with this new location.’

Jack Williams's avatar

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 190