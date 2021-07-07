Acting star Mark Wahlberg adds Ohio car dealership to growing portfolio

Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg has added another car dealership to his ever-growing portfolio, it has been confirmed.

The Daddy’s Home actor has acquired Joe Firment Chevrolet in Avon, Ohio and will rename the site Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet of Avon.

The former rapper has purchased the site alongside his business partner, and veteran car dealer, Jay Feldman.

It brings Walberg’s totoal number of dealerships to five, having started buying them around three years ago.

The performer, who has a net worth of around £220m, will now now host grand opening event at the 10.5 acre site.

There will be free cheeseburgers from his ‘Wahlburgers’ food truck as well as other special giveaways.

In honor of the grand opening weekend, Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet and the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation are making a donation to Joel’s Place for Children, an Avon, Ohio non-profit that provides grief support to children.

‘The people of Ohio have really embraced our sales and service standards,’ said Wahlberg.

‘With this expansion into the Cleveland area, we are deepening our bond with our Midwestern customers.

Feldman added: ‘Having five dealerships in Ohio gives us the opportunity to provide consumers with a consistent sales and service experience and a huge product inventory.

‘We’ll be able to provide our Ohio customers even more brand choices at the lowest prices with this new location.’