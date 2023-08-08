Activists destroy tyres on dozens of SUVs at dealership as ‘act of retaliation’ for girls’ deaths

More than 60 SUVs at a Jaguar dealership in Exeter had their tyres destroyed by activists yesterday in an ‘act of retaliation’ following the deaths of two girls who were killed in a crash at a school.

The anti-SUV group – which calls itself Tyre Extinguishers – said an independent cell drilled holes in the vehicles at the Vertu Jaguar site in Matford Way.

Tyre Extinguishers said in a statement: ‘Tyre Extinguishers destroyed all the tyres on at least 60 vehicles at Jaguar Exeter, Matford Way.

‘SUVs are eight times more likely to kill children in crashes than smaller cars.’

A video of the attack, which caused thousands of pounds worth of damage, was posted online by the campaigners and can be seen below:

Nuria Sajjad and Selena Lau, who were both eight, died after a Land Rover ploughed through a fence and into The Study Prep School in Wimbledon, south-west London, on July 6.

Several other people were injured.

The driver – a 46-year-old woman from Wimbledon – was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and bailed pending further inquiries.

Describing the Wimbledon crash as a ‘heart-wrenching killing’, the group added: ‘This act of retaliation is intended as a peaceful and non-violent demonstration to draw attention to the presence of grossly inappropriate private vehicles in our towns and cities.

‘Tyre Extinguishers firmly believes that their action is a necessary escalation to try and stop these vehicles from wrecking further lives and continuing to push the worsening climate crisis off the cliff edge.

‘The group hopes that this action will serve as a wake-up call for all stakeholders to unite in their efforts to prevent future tragedies and make our roads safer for everyone.’

A Vertu Motors spokesman said: ‘Trespass and damage to private property are not acceptable. The matter is now in the hands of the police.’

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said the force was ‘aware of criminal damage having occurred’ and inquiries were continuing.

Tyre Extinguishers claims electric and hybrid SUVs are also ‘fair game’ as there are ‘not enough rare earth metals’ to replace all cars with them, and ‘the danger to other road users still stands’.

Its supporters began deflating SUV tyres across the UK in March 2022, and the movement has since spread overseas.

Main image of the Vertu Jaguar Exeter dealership via Google Street View