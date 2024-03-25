Aftersales manager Amy leads the way as Trenton Nissan Grimsby scoops four dealership awards

A Lincolnshire Nissan showroom’s aftersales manager has been named the best in the manufacturer’s UK dealer network.

Amy Warren, who works at Trenton Nissan Grimsby, scooped the accolade at Nissan’s national dealer conference.

Her success wasn’t the only cause for celebration by the dealership team either because they picked up two trophies for being the top-performing Nissan aftersales operation in their region for two quarters, and another gong for successful sales of accessories plus other useful motoring extras.

The conference saw representatives of the Nissan dealer network from all over the UK gather at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester for a business review session and other activities, with the day culminating in a black-tie event, which included the dealer awards.

Warren said of her success: ‘I was shocked! It was the first award of the night and I couldn’t quite believe it. I think the directors of the business might have had an idea beforehand, but I certainly didn’t!’

The 35-year-old mother-of-two has a team of 18 people around her who, she said, always go the extra mile for customers.

‘The members of my team depend on me, and I wouldn’t have won my award without them,’ Warren said.

‘They know my door is always open if they need any help or support. We’re there for each other. ‘I love my job. You’ve always got a new challenge and no two days are the same.’

Warren worked as a nurse for five years then had a brief spell in car sales before taking on her current role in 2017.

Her department, which focuses on servicing, repairs and MOT work and providing ongoing customer care to Nissan owners, was judged on turnover, parts sales and customer satisfaction, and the impressive results in each area accounted for Trenton’s successes.

Ross Tymon, aftersales performance manager for Nissan Motor GB, said: ‘Many congratulations to Amy and her team on their well-deserved awards.

‘The aftersales departments in our dealerships don’t always get the recognition they deserve.

‘They do incredibly valuable work keeping customers happy once they have bought a car from us and we couldn’t operate without them. Well done again and thank you!’

Pictured at top with Amy Warren are, from left, Trenton Motor Group operations director Andrew Woodhall, Grimsby regional manager Andy Craven and managing director John Loose