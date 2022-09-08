Ageing used cars pose a risk to consumers, Halfords boss warns

The boss of Halfords has issued a stark warning that the ageing nature of cars on British roads is posing a risk to drivers.

Graham Stapleton, Halfords’s chief executive, believes that issues with new car supply could soon shunt the average age of cars to over 10-years-old for the first time.

That is way above the current average of 8.7 years, which has itself risen by around 12 months in the last decade, the Times reports.

Stapleton says that puts British motorists at risk of increased costs when something goes wrong, amidst an ongoing cost of living crisis.

The 54-year-old also expressed concerns about the impact an ageing fleet of cars could have on reducing the UK’s emissions.

He said: ‘Based on what we’re seeing in our garages and taking into account continuing issues with the supply of new cars, we believe the average age of cars will pass the nine-year mark very soon and could even creep above ten years before the cost of living crisis eases.

‘Vehicle reliability has improved in recent years but there is no getting away from the fact that older cars are more likely to develop faults, are more costly to maintain, and are more polluting.

‘This represents a risk to road safety, yet another squeeze on motorists’ wallets, and a threat to the UK’s emissions reduction goals.’

While cars getting older may not be good news for consumers, it has had a positive impact on Halfords.

The firm saw total revenues grow by 9.2 per cent over the 20 weeks to August 19, largely boosted by bolstered by an increased demand for its car-servicing business.

A spokesman for the company said that with more older cars now on the road, it is ‘more important than ever that people keep their cars properly maintained, serviced and up to date with their MOT’.