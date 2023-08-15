Alfa Romeo launches website in UK to sell used cars

Alfa Romeo has launched a used cars sales website in the UK.

The manufacturer says Alfa Romeo Certified gives customers the same buying experience they’d get with a new car.

Cars that are up to four years old or 50,000 miles have a minimum two-year unlimited mileage warranty and roadside assistance plus MOT test cover for the next two tests.

Vehicles between four and seven years old and between 50,000 and 100,000 miles, meanwhile, benefit from a 12-month warranty, roadside assistance and MOT test cover for the next test.

All cars undergo a 120-point pre-delivery inspection covering bodywork, electronics, safety systems as well as mechanics, and their provenance is also checked.

Alfa Romeo’s revamped digital platform gives customers an all-round view of the available vehicles and lets them find the car dealer that has their preferred model.

They can then visit the dealer, says Alfa Romeo, where they’ll find dedicated Alfa Romeo Certified spaces and staff with the opportunity for a no-obligation test drive.

All the Alfa Romeo Certified cars come under a 30-day or 1,000-mile exchange programme.

Each car will also have non-fungible token certification – a tamper-proof digital certificate linked to the car, which Alfa Romeo says is a manufacturer first and will let future owners see the vehicle’s maintenance and driving history, helping with its residual value.