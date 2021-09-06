Almost half of buyers expect their next car to be electric – new data finds

Almost half of car buyers expect their next vehicle to be either an EV or a hybrid, new data has revealed.

Research by eBay Motors Group found that 44 per cent of motorists expect to move away from petrol and diesel in the coming years.

In a poll of more than 2,000 buyers, it was found that 29 per cent of driver expect their next car to be a hybrid.

A further 15 per cent expect to transition to a full EV when they make their next purchase, analysis showed.

The appetite for change is largely being driven by buyers aged under 34 and is strongest in households with income in excess of £90,000.

Petrol does remain the preference for most buyers however, with 39 per cent admitting it was their first choice.

That figure has dropped by ten per cent since last year – the biggest year-on-year decline for any fuel type.

The data found that diesel is now the choice of just 16.5 per cent of buyers.

Dermot Kelleher, head of marketing and research at eBay Motors Group, said: ‘With climate change and environmental considerations high on the national agenda, especially in light of the government’s pledge towards net zero emissions and the UK hosting the COP26 conference in October, it’s encouraging that so many buyers are giving serious consideration to BEVs and hybrids for their next car purchase

‘The research shows we are closing in on an inflection point between diesel and electric, with consideration of both fuel types just one percentage point apart.

‘Ultimately, the uptake of BEVs over the coming months will be dependent on the supply issues facing new and used vehicles.

‘However, what is clear is that there is greater intent to buy them, something dealers need to factor into current and future stock planning,’

The research found that men were more likely to go electric than women with nearly a third of male motorists – 31 per cent – expecting to buy a hybrid next compared to 26.5 per cent of females.

Meanwhile, BEVs were favoured by 17 per cent of men compared to 14 per cent of women.

When it came to adoption by geographical region, London had the highest percentage of buyers intending to purchase electric (29 per cent) and hybrid (34 per cent).

The capital also saw the lowest percentage of people expecting to buy diesel (5 per cent) as consumers factor in the expansion to London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone in October.