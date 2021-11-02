Amanda Stretton completes 1,500-mile electric vehicle challenge to COP26 in partnership with Lookers

Racing driver and broadcaster Amanda Stretton has partnered with Lookers as they aim to put sustainability first completing a countrywide all-electric journey to COP26.

Stretton has combined her passions for driving and the environment when completing a 1,500-mile all-electric journey over six days from Kent to Glasgow.

She travelled the route in 16 different electric vehicles, stopping in at pioneering sustainable and renewable energy plants and a variety of Lookers dealership, which she documented along the way.

The journey began at Lookers Honda in Orpington on October 26 and it finished in Glasgow late on Sunday 31 October just as COP26 got under way.

Stretton said: ‘Transport accounts for 27 percent of the UK’s annual carbon emissions, so it makes absolute sense to highlight the importance which electric vehicles can make in helping to bring that figure down.

‘The phased removal of petrol and diesel vehicles from 2030 is an important goal, but we need everyone to be transitioning much sooner than that.

‘This all-electric journey to COP26 with Lookers represented an unrivalled opportunity to help make sure that the move to greener driving is as smooth and easy as it can be.’

Andrew Hall, Lookers’ business development director, said: ‘Many more people are embarking on an all-electric journey, and they want trusted information, choice, reassurance and confidence to make the move.

‘Our partnership with Amanda Stretton ahead of COP26 demonstrates just how serious we are in helping to power this transformation and we’re delighted to have such a strong and experienced voice championing this agenda.’

Lookers’ COO Duncan McPhee added: ‘Climate change is already here, and Lookers is proud to be proactively playing its part in helping to mitigate its effects and educating staff and customers of the significant benefits and opportunities which all-electric driving can bring.

‘Embracing this transformation presents many positive benefits for society, the environment and for business and our teams, we are already on that journey.’