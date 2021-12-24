Ancaster Group expands its Nissan empire with seventh dealership for brand

The Ancaster Group has expanded its portfolio of Nissan dealerships with a £600,000 showroom for the brand.

The group’s seventh Nissan business is in Staines Road, near Heathrow Airport, and features a 40-car used vehicle forecourt, nine-car showroom, nine-bay workshop plus an MOT bay.

Ancaster also has Nissan sites nearby in Shepperton and Slough.

It boasts a long relationship with the manufacturer – MD Stephen Wood is a member of the UK and European Nissan Dealer Associations and aftersales director Bob Smith is a Nissan Aftersales Dealer Association member.

The Ancaster Nissan Heathrow branch team includes general sales manager Tony Groves and aftersales manager Kamran Khan, and the recruitment process for other sales and aftersales team members is ongoing.

An Ancaster Group spokesman said: ‘We are proud to have represented Nissan since 1972 and are excited to see the direction the brand is heading in with the introduction of electrified vehicles.

‘The opening of Ancaster Nissan Heathrow coincides perfectly with the forthcoming launch of the new all-electric Ariya and comes at a time when the all-new Nissan Qashqai is once again storming the popularity charts with its new mild-hybrid engine.

‘These two new models show Nissan’s dedication to electrifying its model offering. The brand is at the forefront of motoring technology.’

He added: ‘Our new Heathrow dealership is in the perfect location to serve the west London area with the well-known Ancaster values of great customer service, high-quality vehicles and excellent value for money.’