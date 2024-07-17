Another tough month for UK’s Top 200 car dealers as sales and revenues slump again

Used car sales for the Top 200 dealers in the UK fell by over 6% in June, new figures show.
Data from our data providers CarCondor.co.uk show that the best-stocked retailers in the country sold 155,974 used cars last month, a 6.72% fall on May’s 167,206, which was itself a fall on the 174,174 sold in April.
June’s sales netted revenue of £3.19bn, which represented a 5.3 % fall on the month before, when the figure stood at £3.37bn.
The data also showed the amount of new used car stock acquired by the Top 200 dealers came to 162,523 – a 2.57% fall on May. This could be further proof that large dealer groups and used car operations are struggling to source second-hand cars to fill out their forecourts.
All types of dealers saw declines in April, with supermarkets recording the largest fall of 11.79%, followed by independents (-6.1%) and franchise dealers (-4.79%).
There were also declines for retailers of all stock sizes. Retailers stocking between 0 and 499 vehicles. saw a 2.23% dip in sales, while there was a hefty 7.54% dip for dealers stocking between 500 and 999 units.
At the larger end of the market, dealers with a stock list of between 1,000 and 4,999 experienced an 8.58% sales slump, while things were not quite as bad for dealers with an inventory of 5000+, whose sales declined by 6.75%.
Arnold Clark remained the most stocked dealer in the Top 200 list, with an average stock inventory of 16,832 cars in June.
In second place, Sytner leaped two places with an average of 7,387, ahead of Evans Halshaw (7,366) and Constellation-owned Marshall Motor Group (7,098)
The the top-selling used car in June was the perennial Ford Fiesta.
The full list of the most stocked Top 200 dealers can be viewed below.
|Rank
|Dealer Name
|Avg Stock
|Rank Change
|1
|Arnold Clark
|16,832
|148
|2
|Sytner
|7,387
|+2
|87
|3
|Evans Halshaw
|7,366
|-1
|73
|4
|Marshall
|7,098
|-1
|132
|5
|Bristol Street Motors
|6,275
|144
|6
|Cinch
|6,015
|+1
|1
|7
|Lookers
|5,567
|-1
|133
|8
|Inchcape
|3,669
|65
|9
|Group 1 Automotive
|3,583
|+3
|65
|10
|MotorPoint
|3,512
|+1
|20
|11
|Jardine Motors Group
|3,461
|-2
|44
|12
|jct600
|3,024
|+1
|40
|13
|Car Shop
|2,842
|-3
|11
|14
|Steven Eagell
|2,570
|42
|15
|Stoneacre
|2,422
|67
|16
|Stratstone
|2,338
|+2
|46
|17
|Available Car
|2,215
|-1
|2
|18
|Listers
|2,146
|-1
|44
|19
|John Clark
|1,999
|28
|20
|Hendy Group
|1,869
|+1
|59
|21
|Johnson Cars Limited
|1,863
|-1
|56
|22
|Parks Motor Group
|1,812
|56
|23
|perrys
|1,671
|+2
|21
|24
|Fords of Winsford
|1,661
|-1
|2
|25
|Car Supermarket
|1,641
|-1
|12
|26
|Trust Ford
|1,544
|+1
|25
|27
|Stellantis and you
|1,513
|-1
|28
|28
|Snows Group
|1,493
|28
|29
|Car Base
|1,371
|+3
|3
|30
|Eastern Western
|1,347
|22
|31
|Carsa
|1,319
|+2
|4
|32
|Glyn Hopkin
|1,303
|-1
|30
|33
|Cars 4 You Ltd
|1,193
|+1
|5
|34
|Cargiant
|1,143
|-5
|1
|35
|Sinclair Group
|1,124
|25
|36
|Lloyd Motor Group
|1,096
|+1
|26
|37
|Yeomans
|1,091
|-1
|31
|38
|Hilton Garage
|1,077
|+8
|1
|39
|Hippo Motor Group
|1,057
|-1
|1
|40
|rrg-group
|1,044
|19
|41
|Drive Motor Retail Limited T/A Drive Vauxhall
|1,037
|-2
|15
|42
|Pentagon Motor Group
|1,002
|-1
|17
|43
|Bridgend Motor Group
|994
|-1
|4
|44
|Allen Motor Group
|988
|+1
|32
|45
|CarWorld Car Supermarket
|978
|-2
|2
|46
|V12 Sports and Classics
|942
|+1
|6
|47
|Vindis
|929
|+4
|17
|48
|Williams
|917
|-4
|13
|49
|Swansway
|912
|-1
|22
|50
|HPL Motors
|881
|+3
|3
|51
|Hammond Cars
|873
|+11
|3
|52
|Motor Range
|869
|+3
|1
|53
|Motorparks
|862
|-4
|15
|54
|Invicta Mazda Bolton
|861
|-4
|1
|55
|Heritage Automotive
|848
|+2
|11
|56
|Worcester Carsales Ltd t/a Motorfair
|832
|-2
|1
|57
|Dick Lovett
|819
|-5
|6
|58
|Saxton 4×4
|808
|-2
|1
|59
|Holdcroft
|770
|-1
|25
|60
|Formula 1 Car Supermarket
|767
|2
|61
|Harwoods Group
|761
|+7
|19
|62
|Agnew Group
|761
|-1
|11
|Part of Sytner Group
|63
|Donnelly Group
|755
|-4
|33
|64
|Hartwell
|753
|11
|65
|Quality Part X
|751
|-2
|2
|66
|Worcester Carsales
|740
|11
|67
|Citygate Automotive Ltd
|728
|17
|68
|Dace Motor Group
|683
|+3
|4
|69
|Endeavour Automotive Group
|667
|+7
|12
|70
|Vantage Motorgroup
|665
|+7
|13
|71
|Peoples
|638
|+4
|7
|72
|Ron Skinner & Sons
|632
|3
|73
|Renault Retail Group
|625
|-4
|15
|74
|Mon Motors Ltd
|623
|+5
|10
|75
|Caffyns
|616
|+15
|17
|76
|Grange
|616
|+12
|20
|77
|Thurlow Nunn
|614
|-3
|10
|78
|Car Time
|613
|2
|79
|Motorvogue
|612
|-6
|7
|80
|Parkway Volkswagen
|608
|+4
|6
|81
|Vospers Motor House Ltd
|605
|-1
|24
|82
|Wilsons of Epsom
|602
|11
|83
|JCB Group
|591
|-2
|18
|84
|Cars2
|581
|-1
|9
|85
|Chorley Group
|560
|-15
|8
|86
|Eden Motor Group
|560
|-1
|19
|87
|Frank G Gates Ltd
|544
|+2
|8
|88
|Peter Vardy
|540
|+3
|7
|89
|Brindley Garages
|530
|-3
|14
|90
|Halliwell Jones
|525
|+3
|9
|91
|Sandicliffe
|518
|-4
|9
|92
|Day’s Motor Group
|509
|+9
|6
|93
|Hawkins Motor Group
|507
|+3
|7
|94
|Hilton Car Supermarket
|506
|+11
|3
|95
|St Leonards Motors Group
|505
|+3
|13
|96
|Riverside Motor Group
|503
|+10
|7
|97
|SG Petch
|498
|-2
|7
|98
|EMG Motor Group
|494
|-1
|11
|99
|LSH AUTO UK LIMITED
|487
|-7
|11
|100
|Car Planet
|479
|+10
|1
|101
|Marriott Motor Group
|478
|+15
|9
|102
|Penton Securities Limited
|474
|+1
|4
|103
|Richmond Motor Group
|472
|+21
|11
|104
|Norton Way Group
|471
|-10
|9
|105
|Motorhub
|468
|-1
|1
|106
|Read Motor Group
|468
|+21
|12
|107
|Arbury
|467
|+4
|13
|108
|Startin Group
|463
|+7
|10
|109
|West Way
|452
|+9
|9
|110
|W R Davies
|448
|-3
|13
|111
|Platinum Motor Group
|448
|-9
|8
|112
|Gravells
|447
|-12
|7
|113
|Jemca Group
|446
|-5
|7
|114
|John Banks Group
|444
|-15
|13
|115
|Howards Motor Group
|442
|-6
|21
|116
|Eddie Wright Car Supermarket
|433
|-3
|1
|117
|Baylis Vauxhall
|431
|+4
|9
|118
|Hatfields
|430
|-4
|9
|119
|Berry Chiswick BMW
|421
|+1
|6
|120
|Waylands
|418
|+6
|7
|121
|Vanstar
|414
|+2
|2
|122
|Peter Cooper Motor Group
|406
|8
|123
|DM Keith
|403
|-4
|14
|124
|Pinetree Car Superstore
|397
|+8
|2
|125
|Premier Car Supermarket
|391
|-8
|1
|126
|Jagland Empire Ltd
|390
|+17
|1
|127
|Desira Group PLC
|389
|+2
|8
|128
|Shelbourne Motors
|388
|+9
|2
|129
|Top Gear Stoke Ltd
|383
|+7
|1
|130
|Holden Group
|381
|+19
|9
|131
|Brayleys
|381
|-3
|19
|132
|Northwest Autos
|375
|-20
|1
|133
|Roadside Motors
|374
|-2
|8
|134
|J Toomey Motors Ltd
|374
|-1
|3
|135
|Nuneaton Car Sales
|373
|+11
|1
|136
|Chapel House Motor Group
|368
|-6
|11
|137
|Anchor Vans
|365
|+2
|1
|138
|Acorn Group Ltd
|364
|-13
|7
|139
|Wilson and Co
|363
|+1
|8
|140
|Birchwood Group
|357
|-2
|7
|141
|Ancaster
|355
|-6
|12
|142
|Vision Motors Direct
|348
|-8
|2
|143
|Drift Bridge Group
|346
|-2
|5
|144
|Bassetts
|344
|-2
|8
|145
|David Hayton
|336
|+3
|5
|146
|Right Car Supermarket
|335
|+1
|5
|147
|Ocean Group
|333
|+523
|3
|148
|Wheels Van Centre Ltd
|332
|+6
|1
|149
|The Car Group
|327
|-5
|1
|150
|Cox Motor Group
|326
|+7
|10
|151
|Nick King Car Sales
|322
|+4
|2
|152
|Burrows Motor Company
|316
|+1
|9
|153
|Murray Group
|315
|+5
|5
|154
|Martins Group
|313
|+2
|9
|155
|Ray Chapman Motors
|311
|+13
|4
|156
|Your Ford Centre
|310
|+6
|4
|157
|Stephen James Group
|309
|-6
|7
|158
|Van National
|307
|+15
|1
|159
|Direct Cars Limited – Sheffield
|301
|+4
|1
|160
|Auto AXS
|301
|+6
|1
|161
|Motor Plus Car Supermarket Ltd
|300
|2
|162
|Bowker Motor Group
|299
|-2
|6
|163
|Car Lot Harrow
|298
|+6
|1
|164
|Dales Cornwall
|297
|7
|165
|Ron Brooks
|297
|-15
|4
|166
|Big Van World
|295
|-14
|1
|167
|Motor 4 U Ltd
|295
|+7
|1
|168
|National car Supermarket
|294
|+30
|1
|169
|Pulman Motor Group
|293
|+14
|6
|170
|Sascron
|293
|+2
|1
|171
|H.R. Owen
|293
|-1
|10
|172
|FRF Toyota
|291
|-27
|6
|173
|Brooke MOT
|290
|-8
|1
|174
|Smiths Motor Group
|290
|+1
|2
|175
|Stebbings
|277
|+10
|1
|176
|Blackbird Crossroads Motors
|277
|3
|177
|London Motor Company (LMC Cars Ltd)
|273
|+4
|1
|178
|TMS Motor Group
|273
|-11
|5
|179
|Prestige Cars Kent – Bromley
|272
|+7
|1
|180
|Affordable Cars
|272
|+42
|1
|181
|Barretts
|271
|+23
|9
|182
|SERE Motors
|271
|+15
|2
|183
|GreenHous
|269
|+40
|3
|184
|Ocean Automotive Limited
|267
|+18
|2
|185
|Paul Rigby Limited
|266
|+2
|5
|186
|Panda Motor Vehicles Ltd t/a Wearside Autoparc
|265
|-2
|1
|187
|Motortrust UK
|264
|+3
|1
|188
|Sherwoods Motor Group
|263
|+4
|4
|189
|Mercedes-Benz Retail Group
|263
|+66
|3
|190
|Ballyrobert
|262
|-11
|2
|191
|Redgate Lodge
|262
|-2
|1
|192
|Oakwood Motor Company
|260
|+2
|1
|193
|Foray Motor Group
|259
|-15
|7
|194
|John Grose Group Ltd
|257
|-17
|3
|195
|Colin Francis Cars
|257
|-2
|1
|196
|The Car Warehouse
|256
|+16
|1
|197
|Auto 100
|255
|-6
|1
|198
|Wessex Garages
|254
|-27
|11
|199
|TC Harrison Ford
|249
|+7
|10
|200
|RDM Direct
|249
|+3
|1