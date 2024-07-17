Another tough month for UK’s Top 200 car dealers as sales and revenues slump again

Used car sales for the Top 200 dealers in the UK fell by over 6% in June, new figures show.

Data from our data providers CarCondor.co.uk show that the best-stocked retailers in the country sold 155,974 used cars last month, a 6.72% fall on May’s 167,206, which was itself a fall on the 174,174 sold in April.

June’s sales netted revenue of £3.19bn, which represented a 5.3 % fall on the month before, when the figure stood at £3.37bn.

The data also showed the amount of new used car stock acquired by the Top 200 dealers came to 162,523 – a 2.57% fall on May. This could be further proof that large dealer groups and used car operations are struggling to source second-hand cars to fill out their forecourts.

All types of dealers saw declines in April, with supermarkets recording the largest fall of 11.79%, followed by independents (-6.1%) and franchise dealers (-4.79%).

There were also declines for retailers of all stock sizes. Retailers stocking between 0 and 499 vehicles. saw a 2.23% dip in sales, while there was a hefty 7.54% dip for dealers stocking between 500 and 999 units.

At the larger end of the market, dealers with a stock list of between 1,000 and 4,999 experienced an 8.58% sales slump, while things were not quite as bad for dealers with an inventory of 5000+, whose sales declined by 6.75%.

Arnold Clark remained the most stocked dealer in the Top 200 list, with an average stock inventory of 16,832 cars in June.

In second place, Sytner leaped two places with an average of 7,387, ahead of Evans Halshaw (7,366) and Constellation-owned Marshall Motor Group (7,098)

The the top-selling used car in June was the perennial Ford Fiesta.

The full list of the most stocked Top 200 dealers can be viewed below.