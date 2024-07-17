Log in
Most-stocked used car dealers

News

Another tough month for UK’s Top 200 car dealers as sales and revenues slump again

  • June saw a sizeable fall in used car sales for Top 200 dealers in UK
  • Arnold Clark remains the most stocked UK dealer; Fiesta is best-seller
  • Data is supplied by our partner CarCondor.co.uk

Time 1:05 pm, July 17, 2024

Used car sales for the Top 200 dealers in the UK fell by over 6% in June, new figures show.

Data from our data providers CarCondor.co.uk show that the best-stocked retailers in the country sold 155,974 used cars last month, a 6.72% fall on May’s 167,206, which was itself a fall on the 174,174 sold in April.

June’s sales netted revenue of £3.19bn, which represented a 5.3 % fall on the month before, when the figure stood at £3.37bn.

The data also showed the amount of new used car stock acquired by the Top 200 dealers came to 162,523 – a 2.57% fall on May. This could be further proof that large dealer groups and used car operations are struggling to source second-hand cars to fill out their forecourts.

All types of dealers saw declines in April, with supermarkets recording the largest fall of 11.79%, followed by independents (-6.1%) and franchise dealers (-4.79%).

There were also declines for retailers of all stock sizes. Retailers stocking between 0 and 499 vehicles. saw a 2.23% dip in sales, while there was a hefty 7.54% dip for dealers stocking between 500 and 999 units.

At the larger end of the market, dealers with a stock list of between 1,000 and 4,999 experienced an 8.58% sales slump, while things were not quite as bad for dealers with an inventory of 5000+, whose sales declined by 6.75%.

Arnold Clark remained the most stocked dealer in the Top 200 list, with an average stock inventory of 16,832 cars in June.

In second place, Sytner leaped two places with an average of 7,387, ahead of Evans Halshaw (7,366) and Constellation-owned Marshall Motor Group (7,098)

The the top-selling  used car in June was the perennial Ford Fiesta.

The full list of the most stocked Top 200 dealers can be viewed below.

Rank Dealer Name Avg Stock Rank Change
1 Arnold Clark 16,832 148
2 Sytner 7,387 +2 87
3 Evans Halshaw 7,366 -1 73
4 Marshall 7,098 -1 132
5 Bristol Street Motors 6,275 144
6 Cinch 6,015 +1 1
7 Lookers 5,567 -1 133
8 Inchcape 3,669 65
9 Group 1 Automotive 3,583 +3 65
10 MotorPoint 3,512 +1 20
11 Jardine Motors Group 3,461 -2 44
12 jct600 3,024 +1 40
13 Car Shop 2,842 -3 11
14 Steven Eagell 2,570 42
15 Stoneacre 2,422 67
16 Stratstone 2,338 +2 46
17 Available Car 2,215 -1 2
18 Listers 2,146 -1 44
19 John Clark 1,999 28
20 Hendy Group 1,869 +1 59
21 Johnson Cars Limited 1,863 -1 56
22 Parks Motor Group 1,812 56
23 perrys 1,671 +2 21
24 Fords of Winsford 1,661 -1 2
25 Car Supermarket 1,641 -1 12
26 Trust Ford 1,544 +1 25
27 Stellantis and you 1,513 -1 28
28 Snows Group 1,493 28
29 Car Base 1,371 +3 3
30 Eastern Western 1,347 22
31 Carsa 1,319 +2 4
32 Glyn Hopkin 1,303 -1 30
33 Cars 4 You Ltd 1,193 +1 5
34 Cargiant 1,143 -5 1
35 Sinclair Group 1,124 25
36 Lloyd Motor Group 1,096 +1 26
37 Yeomans 1,091 -1 31
38 Hilton Garage 1,077 +8 1
39 Hippo Motor Group 1,057 -1 1
40 rrg-group 1,044 19
41 Drive Motor Retail Limited T/A Drive Vauxhall 1,037 -2 15
42 Pentagon Motor Group 1,002 -1 17
43 Bridgend Motor Group 994 -1 4
44 Allen Motor Group 988 +1 32
45 CarWorld Car Supermarket 978 -2 2
46 V12 Sports and Classics 942 +1 6
47 Vindis 929 +4 17
48 Williams 917 -4 13
49 Swansway 912 -1 22
50 HPL Motors 881 +3 3
51 Hammond Cars 873 +11 3
52 Motor Range 869 +3 1
53 Motorparks 862 -4 15
54 Invicta Mazda Bolton 861 -4 1
55 Heritage Automotive 848 +2 11
56 Worcester Carsales Ltd t/a Motorfair 832 -2 1
57 Dick Lovett 819 -5 6
58 Saxton 4×4 808 -2 1
59 Holdcroft 770 -1 25
60 Formula 1 Car Supermarket 767 2
61 Harwoods Group 761 +7 19
62 Agnew Group 761 -1 11
Part of Sytner Group
63 Donnelly Group 755 -4 33
64 Hartwell 753 11
65 Quality Part X 751 -2 2
66 Worcester Carsales 740 11
67 Citygate Automotive Ltd 728 17
68 Dace Motor Group 683 +3 4
69 Endeavour Automotive Group 667 +7 12
70 Vantage Motorgroup 665 +7 13
71 Peoples 638 +4 7
72 Ron Skinner & Sons 632 3
73 Renault Retail Group 625 -4 15
74 Mon Motors Ltd 623 +5 10
75 Caffyns 616 +15 17
76 Grange 616 +12 20
77 Thurlow Nunn 614 -3 10
78 Car Time 613 2
79 Motorvogue 612 -6 7
80 Parkway Volkswagen 608 +4 6
81 Vospers Motor House Ltd 605 -1 24
82 Wilsons of Epsom 602 11
83 JCB Group 591 -2 18
84 Cars2 581 -1 9
85 Chorley Group 560 -15 8
86 Eden Motor Group 560 -1 19
87 Frank G Gates Ltd 544 +2 8
88 Peter Vardy 540 +3 7
89 Brindley Garages 530 -3 14
90 Halliwell Jones 525 +3 9
91 Sandicliffe 518 -4 9
92 Day’s Motor Group 509 +9 6
93 Hawkins Motor Group 507 +3 7
94 Hilton Car Supermarket 506 +11 3
95 St Leonards Motors Group 505 +3 13
96 Riverside Motor Group 503 +10 7
97 SG Petch 498 -2 7
98 EMG Motor Group 494 -1 11
99 LSH AUTO UK LIMITED 487 -7 11
100 Car Planet 479 +10 1
101 Marriott Motor Group 478 +15 9
102 Penton Securities Limited 474 +1 4
103 Richmond Motor Group 472 +21 11
104 Norton Way Group 471 -10 9
105 Motorhub 468 -1 1
106 Read Motor Group 468 +21 12
107 Arbury 467 +4 13
108 Startin Group 463 +7 10
109 West Way 452 +9 9
110 W R Davies 448 -3 13
111 Platinum Motor Group 448 -9 8
112 Gravells 447 -12 7
113 Jemca Group 446 -5 7
114 John Banks Group 444 -15 13
115 Howards Motor Group 442 -6 21
116 Eddie Wright Car Supermarket 433 -3 1
117 Baylis Vauxhall 431 +4 9
118 Hatfields 430 -4 9
119 Berry Chiswick BMW 421 +1 6
120 Waylands 418 +6 7
121 Vanstar 414 +2 2
122 Peter Cooper Motor Group 406 8
123 DM Keith 403 -4 14
124 Pinetree Car Superstore 397 +8 2
125 Premier Car Supermarket 391 -8 1
126 Jagland Empire Ltd 390 +17 1
127 Desira Group PLC 389 +2 8
128 Shelbourne Motors 388 +9 2
129 Top Gear Stoke Ltd 383 +7 1
130 Holden Group 381 +19 9
131 Brayleys 381 -3 19
132 Northwest Autos 375 -20 1
133 Roadside Motors 374 -2 8
134 J Toomey Motors Ltd 374 -1 3
135 Nuneaton Car Sales 373 +11 1
136 Chapel House Motor Group 368 -6 11
137 Anchor Vans 365 +2 1
138 Acorn Group Ltd 364 -13 7
139 Wilson and Co 363 +1 8
140 Birchwood Group 357 -2 7
141 Ancaster 355 -6 12
142 Vision Motors Direct 348 -8 2
143 Drift Bridge Group 346 -2 5
144 Bassetts 344 -2 8
145 David Hayton 336 +3 5
146 Right Car Supermarket 335 +1 5
147 Ocean Group 333 +523 3
148 Wheels Van Centre Ltd 332 +6 1
149 The Car Group 327 -5 1
150 Cox Motor Group 326 +7 10
151 Nick King Car Sales 322 +4 2
152 Burrows Motor Company 316 +1 9
153 Murray Group 315 +5 5
154 Martins Group 313 +2 9
155 Ray Chapman Motors 311 +13 4
156 Your Ford Centre 310 +6 4
157 Stephen James Group 309 -6 7
158 Van National 307 +15 1
159 Direct Cars Limited – Sheffield 301 +4 1
160 Auto AXS 301 +6 1
161 Motor Plus Car Supermarket Ltd 300 2
162 Bowker Motor Group 299 -2 6
163 Car Lot Harrow 298 +6 1
164 Dales Cornwall 297 7
165 Ron Brooks 297 -15 4
166 Big Van World 295 -14 1
167 Motor 4 U Ltd 295 +7 1
168 National car Supermarket 294 +30 1
169 Pulman Motor Group 293 +14 6
170 Sascron 293 +2 1
171 H.R. Owen 293 -1 10
172 FRF Toyota 291 -27 6
173 Brooke MOT 290 -8 1
174 Smiths Motor Group 290 +1 2
175 Stebbings 277 +10 1
176 Blackbird Crossroads Motors 277 3
177 London Motor Company (LMC Cars Ltd) 273 +4 1
178 TMS Motor Group 273 -11 5
179 Prestige Cars Kent – Bromley 272 +7 1
180 Affordable Cars 272 +42 1
181 Barretts 271 +23 9
182 SERE Motors 271 +15 2
183 GreenHous 269 +40 3
184 Ocean Automotive Limited 267 +18 2
185 Paul Rigby Limited 266 +2 5
186 Panda Motor Vehicles Ltd t/a Wearside Autoparc 265 -2 1
187 Motortrust UK 264 +3 1
188 Sherwoods Motor Group 263 +4 4
189 Mercedes-Benz Retail Group 263 +66 3
190 Ballyrobert 262 -11 2
191 Redgate Lodge 262 -2 1
192 Oakwood Motor Company 260 +2 1
193 Foray Motor Group 259 -15 7
194 John Grose Group Ltd 257 -17 3
195 Colin Francis Cars 257 -2 1
196 The Car Warehouse 256 +16 1
197 Auto 100 255 -6 1
198 Wessex Garages 254 -27 11
199 TC Harrison Ford 249 +7 10
200 RDM Direct 249 +3 1

Jack Williams

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.



