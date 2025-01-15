Arnold Clark set to buy Vauxhall Edinburgh site as Evans Halshaw continues to re-shape network

Evans Halshaw has agreed to sell one of its sites to Arnold Clark as it continues to re-shape its UK dealer network following its takeover by Litha, Car Dealer has been told.

The American giant completed its purchase of Pendragon – including Evans Halshaw – last February and has been slowly downsizing ever since.

Now, the firm is believed to have shed another dealership from its network, having agreed to the sale of its Vauxhall site in Edinburgh.

Sources close to the dealership has told Car Dealer that staff were informed of the sale on Monday (Jan 13) with the Car Dealer Top 100 table topper set to officially take over on February 1.

No job losses are expected as a result of the sale with all staff and stock set to transfer from Evans Halshaw to Arnold Clark.

The site is one of the biggest Vauxhall dealerships in the UK and grows Arnold Clark’s already sizeable presence in the Scottish capital.

The dealer group already represents Fiat, Abarth, Kia, MG, Peugeot, Seat, Cupra, Skoda, Citroen, DS and BYD in Edinburgh.

The move comes after Car Dealer reported last April that Lithia had cut around 250 jobs by killing off the CarShop used car supermarket brand.

That was followed by the closure of an Evans Halshaw Ford site Northwich and a Stratstone Mercedes dealership in Bradford.

Car Dealer has approached both Arnold Clark and Evans Halshaw for comment.