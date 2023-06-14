Aston Martin opens new flagship showroom in New York as it debuts its vision for future luxury dealerships

Aston Martin has unveiled its vision for future dealerships with the opening of a new ‘ultra luxury’ flagship showroom in New York.

The ‘Q New York’ site is located on the iconic Park Avenue, where the British brand is hoping to provide ‘the most sophisticated luxury specification experience available anywhere in the world’.

The first-of-its-kind site is to form a key part of Aston’s customer experience strategy going forward with bosses pledging to create ‘the very best possible environment for its most discerning clients’.

Visitors are greeted by an enormous window, boasting one of the largest single panes of glass ever installed in a New York building, while inside there is an impressive 2,100 bulb chandelier – spanning a spectacular 40-metres.

Once inside, buyers will be given extensive personalisation options, in state of the art facilities, as Aston Martin looks to cater to the growing market of people who want to make their cars stand out from the crowd.

The site will house some of Aston Martin’s most exclusive models, including the DB12, which goes on display there from today (June 14), and the much-talked about Valkyrie AMR Pro hypercar.

A concierge experience, carefully curated high-end dining and overnight travel experiences will also be available for those traveling to the site.

Lawrence Stroll, executive chairman of Aston Martin said: ‘The opening of our first flagship Q location, in our largest commercial market, is the latest distinct expression of Aston Martin’s shift to an ultra-luxury brand. It demonstrates our ambition to drive global growth and create elevated customer experiences to match our owners’ passion for Aston Martin.

‘We recognise the growing trend of personalisation across the luxury goods segment and see huge value in investing in our customer experience to create the best specification experiences available anywhere in the world.

‘With a 92 per cent increase in Q by Aston Martin take-up in the Americas last year, this is the perfect time and the perfect place for us to open our very first global flagship location.’

Marek Reichman, executive vice president and chief creative officer of Aston Martin added: ‘Creating wondrous places, spaces and experiences are important design statements for us.

‘And just as we belong in Formula One as British makers of ultra-luxury high-performance sports cars, Aston Martin belongs in New York City. It’s a place where dreams come true.

‘We have created Q New York as a landmark across the Atlantic where our customers can collaborate with our designers to make their own lifelong Aston Martin dreams come true.

‘This is our version of creative performance design and precision craft at their finest – with sights and sounds, shapes and forms, and vivid colours and textured materials – all presented using the latest technology to provide customers with the engaging Aston Martin experience that they deserve.’

Q New York is now officially open at 450 Park Avenue, with appointments available to be scheduled by any Aston Martin dealer.