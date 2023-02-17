Audi brings curtain down on the TT with Final Edition

Audi is marking the end of its iconic TT after a quarter of a century with a Final Edition celebrating the model’s success.

The sports car has been on sale since 1998 but its third generation will be its last as Audi focuses more on electrified models, with no replacement in the pipeline.

This Final Edition sits at the top of the TT line-up and is marked out by its black styling pack.

Twenty-inch alloy wheels are fitted too, with customers able to choose between Tango Red, Glacier White and Chronos Grey for the body paintwork.

The interior has an extended leather pack on the armrests, door pull handles and trim on the centre console, while an Alcantara steering wheel with red stitching is also fitted.

Alcantara is used for the seats as well, with decorative red stitching and piping.

The TT Final Edition comes in three guises: 40 TFSI and 45 TFSI and TTS.

The 40 and 45 TFSI use a 2.0-litre petrol engine producing 194bhp and 242bhp respectively, with the latter also boasting quattro all-wheel drive as standard.

The TTS also uses a 2.0-litre petrol engine but its power is ramped up to 316bhp, allowing for a 4.3-second 0-60mph time.

Audi has cut back on the number of TT versions available in its last year, reducing it to S line, Black Edition and Final Edition on the standard model, and just the Final Edition on the TTS.

The sportier TT RS also remains available, using a powerful 395bhp 2.5-litre five-cylinder petrol engine.

Prices for the Audi TT Final Edition start from £41,910 for the coupe and £43,660 for the roadster. The models will go on sale in March, with first deliveries expected in April.

