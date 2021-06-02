Audi launches updated electric vehicle app

Audi has launched a new and improved version of its EV&Me smartphone app.

The updated platform has been designed to help customers with the day-to-day running of their electric vehicles.

It is also aiming to assist owners of more traditional motors while they make the switch to fully electric and hybrid models.

The app has several new features, including a system to help motorists plan their journeys and count their daily mileage.

They can also compare costs compared to petrol and diesel powered cars.

If any issues arise with their car, owners can contact one of Audi’s EV experts using a new instant chat feature.

The app can be applied across the Audi electric range including the new Q4 e-tron, the Q4 Sportback e-tron, and the e-tron GT.

A new ‘model tab’ will give information on charging times and performance figures, so customers can compare models and variants.

Andrew Doyle, Director at Audi UK, said: ‘There are endless benefits to switching to plug-in power and Audi’s new and updated EV&me app now makes them clear for all to see.

‘From an environmental standpoint, switching to electric power is central to Audi’s future but the financial benefits of making the switch can also be reaped by our customers.

‘Making the switch to electric power is easier than ever thanks to the EV&me app.

‘With our experts at your very fingertips, we can help guide you through the process and ensure no question is left unanswered.’