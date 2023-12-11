Audi Q5 – Used Mid-Sized Car of 2023

The Audi Q5 has been named as Used Mid-Sized Car of 2023.

The German premium SUV scooped the award at the Car Dealer Used Car Awards 2023, and was voted for by a panel of judges.

The Q5 received praise for its plush interior, wide engine range and its desirability among used car buyers.

James Baggott, editor-in-chief of Car Dealer, said: ‘Car dealers have long been fans of the Audi Q5 because of how desirable they are to customers. It has that winning combination of stylish looks and an interior that’s both practical and very well made.

‘Not only that, but the Q5 is great to drive and comes in loads of varieties for every type of buyer – it’s a highly deserving winner.’

Mike Brewer, Car Dealer Used Car Awards host, said: ‘The Q5 is the sweet spot in Audi’s SUV range – it has all the desirability of the larger models in a family-friendly package.

‘Used car dealers know a Q5 is an easy sell to a customer as it has kerb appeal by the bucketload.’

Michael Otton, national used car manager at Audi UK said: ‘This is a fantastic achievement and on behalf of Audi UK I want to say we’re absolutely thrilled.

‘The Q5 is one of our flagship models, as it has been for many years, and our customers absolutely love it.

‘On behalf of both the brand and the network I am really thrilled to get this award.

‘I drive a Q5 myself, I have a couple of kids, and it’s perfect. It’s practical, it’s got the performance if you need it and it’s really versatile as well as super stylish.’

Picture caption: Michael Otton, and the Audi UK team, collects the trophy from Gareth Jones, digital director at G3 Vehicle Auctions, and Mike Brewer