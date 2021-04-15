Audi is adding a more affordable electric car to its range – the Q4 e-tron.

Available as a conventional SUV or as a more coupe-styled Sportback version, the Q4 e-tron will become the entry-point to Audi’s electric car range when it arrives in the summer, sitting below the e-tron SUV and e-tron GT saloon.

Under the sharply-styled body lies VW Group’s bespoke MEB electric car platform, also used on the VW ID.3 and ID.4 and the Skoda Enyaq iV.

Thanks to clever packing the Q4 is roughly the same size as the Q3, but has the interior space of the Q5. Rear-seat passengers will also be able to stretch out thanks to legroom that’s on par with the Q7.

The interior boasts some clever features like a large centre console for storage and special door bins for 1.5-litre bottles, but also some new pieces of tech.

The optional 11.6-inch touchscreen is the largest fitted to any Audi so far, and the Q4 debuts Audi’s first augmented reality head-up display. Buyers can also choose between four different LED day-running light designs.

For now the Q4 comes in three flavours. The 35 e-tron gets a rear-mounted 201bhp electric motor and can travel up to 211 miles thanks to a 52kWh battery. The 40 e-tron gets the same electric motor but with its 77kWh battery it can travel up to 323 miles.

The 50 e-tron quattro tops the model line-up with a twin-motor set-up giving it four-wheel drive. It gets 296bhp and a total range of up to 308 miles.

As for charging, the 35 can charge up to 7.2kW AC and 100 DC, while the 40 and 50 models up to 11kW AC and 125kW DC. A home wallbox charge overnight takes 7.5 hours, while a 5-80 per cent fill-up from a 50kW rapid charger takes around 50 minutes for the 35 e-tron and about 75 minutes or the 40 and 50 models.

Audi will release pricing details closer to the car’s launch in the summer.