Audi unveils redesigned four rings logo with ‘more modern’ look

Audi has unveiled a redesigned four rings logo which ditches the chrome appearance of its long-standing predecessor.

The German brand has introduced a flatter looking badge which comes with a contrasting black and white appearance.

The new look has been designed to still appear three-dimensional in detail and tie in more closely with the badge that it replaces.

Going forward, every car Audi makes will carry the new badge, which includes a a thin black border around the four rings, regardless of exterior colour or grille design.

The redesigned crest will also be available in solid black as an option on certain models.

Audi designer André Georgi said: ‘Our philosophy is that every detail must convey a meaning or serve a purpose. On the product, it is – above all, our four rings, unmissable on the front and rear of every Audi model, that make an Audi an Audi.

‘We want our quality to speak through the design and the product itself.

‘The new two-dimensional look gives our rings a significantly more modern and even more graphic makeover, although their geometry is almost identical to the former ones.’

The more modern Audi rings design first appeared in 2016 ‘as a consequence of digitalisation’ with this new version taking on a 3D look instead.

Georgi added: ‘We want the four rings to look the same everywhere in the future: Whether in a magazine, on your smartphone, or a billboard – and on or inside the car.”

Audi says that all new models being built will feature the updated logo, with the new Q8 e-tron electric SUV being one of the first of the firm’s vehicles to wear the new-look badge.