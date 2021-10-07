Audi updates R8 Performance RWD with more power and performance

Audi has updated its R8 Performance RWD, giving its rear-wheel-drive supercar more power and performance.

The layout of the new R8 Performance RWD – or R8 V10 RWD as it was known before – is the same but it has gained various mechanical revisions.

It’s kept the 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 engine but now pushes out 562bhp – a 30bhp boost on the previous model.

There’s more torque too, going up from 10Nm to 550Nm. Audi claims this helps the R8 RWD reach 60mph in 3.5 seconds before heading on to 204mph.

It’s available as a hard-top coupe and drop-top Spyder, with the former weighing 1,590kg and the latter 1,695kg. Both have a lightweight aluminium body plus carbon-fibre-reinforced plastic panels.

Much the same as its predecessor, the new R8 RWD uses a seven-speed automatic gearbox with a mechanical limited-slip differential.

Essentially an entry point to the R8 range in the UK, the RWD boasts lots of standard equipment, including 19-inch forged alloy wheels, sport seats and a 12.3-inch virtual cockpit.

Those wanting even more equipment can opt for the new Edition version.

This has 20-inch cast aluminium wheels finished in a bronze colour, Nappa leather-trimmed seats with contrast stitching plus a Bang & Olufsen stereo.

Prices start at £126,885 for the coupe and £135,575 for the Spyder.