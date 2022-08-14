Aug 14: Sunak’s ‘energy secure’ promise; Truss slams SNP; Rail strike talks next week; Porsche releases Pixar car

Sunak vows to make Britain ‘energy secure’ as he battles to become PM

Rishi Sunak has set out plans to make Britain ‘energy secure’ – including boosting North Sea gas production – as he seeks to make up ground in the Tory leadership race.

The former chancellor said he would legislate to make the UK ‘energy independent’ by 2045 at the latest as he vowed to ensure there is no repeat of the looming winter crisis.

He confirmed that if he becomes prime minister on September 5, he would put in place immediate support for households – particularly the most vulnerable – faced with soaring energy bills.

Truss accuses SNP of ‘political games’ over independence poll

Liz Truss has pledged her commitment to uphold the United Kingdom as she hit out at politicians in the devolved administrations for playing “political games” rather than delivering for voters.

The Foreign Secretary said that if she succeeds in becoming prime minister, she would also take on the role of minister for the Union – a position created and held by Boris Johnson.

Her intervention came after she sparked controversy by denouncing Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon as an ‘attention seeker’ suggesting she would ignore her demands for a fresh referendum on independence.

Salman Rushdie stabbing – man enters not guilty plea

The man accused of stabbing Sir Salman Rushdie pleaded not guilty on Saturday to charges of attempted murder and assault, in what a prosecutor called a ‘pre-planned’ crime, as the renowned author of The Satanic Verses remained in hospital with serious injuries.

A lawyer for Hadi Matar entered the plea on his behalf during a formal hearing at a court in western New York.

Matar appeared in court wearing a black and white jumpsuit and a white face mask, with his hands cuffed in front of him.

Formal talks to be held next week between Aslef and train companies

Rail industry bosses and union group Aslef are expected to hold formal talks next week over a strike which crippled large parts of the UK network on Saturday.

Steve Montgomery, chairman of the Rail Delivery Group, and Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan confirmed that the talks would go ahead following the 24-hour action.

Picket lines were set up across the UK including in Ashford, London, Hull, Manchester and Liverpool amid disputes over jobs, pay and conditions.

Porsche brings ‘Sally Carrera’ film car to life in special one-off

Porsche and Pixar Animation Studios have joined forces to create a special one-off 911 that takes inspiration from the popular movie Cars.

Called the 911 Sally Special, it’s based on the character Sally Carrera from the hit film and is set to go to auction to raise money for charity.

It’s the first time that Pixar has supported such a project, which began in November 2021.

Weather outlook

Today will be another hot day for many, with plenty of sunny spells. However, northern and western areas will see patchy cloud and a few showers developing, these heavy and thundery in places, reports the BBC.