Used Car Awards 2024: Tonight’s the big night to hand out some very deserving accolades

The Used Car Awards 2024 are set to take place tonight at The Brewery in central London and highlight the very best of the used car trade.

Hosted by Wheeler Dealer star Mike Brewer, the Black Horse-sponsored awards will showcase the very best used car dealers, manufacturers and personalities in the industry.

The event kicks off at 6pm and will bring together hundreds of guests to enjoy a night of fun and celebration.

Brewer said: ‘We can’t wait to see everyone tonight for another fantastic Used Car Awards.

‘I love this event because it brings together my brethren – people I connect with and understand and I absolutely love handing out these awards.

‘They mean so much to people and we are proud to recognise dealers of all sizes.’

In total, Brewer will hand out 31 awards including our coveted Used Car Dealership of the Year winners in four categories, and the special Outstanding and Lifetime Achievement awards.

Car manufacturers will also be vying for honours in seven categories including the fighting for the overall Used Car of the Year gong.

Car Dealer editor in chief James Baggott added: ‘The Used Car Awards have been running for 12 years now and we’re incredibly proud to continue to celebrate the engine room of the automotive industry.

‘The judging process is very tough and the mystery shopping phase is taken very seriously indeed.

‘Those firms at the event tonight should be very proud of getting there as being in that room and on the shortlist already puts them in the top 1% of car dealers in the country.’

Tonight’s event starts at 6pm with a drinks reception and carriages at midnight. There will be an after dinner casino with fantastic prizes, sponsored by Motors, and an after party, sponsored by RAC Dealer Network and Vehicles in Video.

The latter is invite only. Tickets are available from representatives of the sponsors.

The full details of who is up for an award is available on our Shortlist here.

Car Dealer wants everyone to enjoy themselves at the Used Car Awards and wishes to emphasise that all its events are inclusive. Any kind of offensive behaviour – verbal or physical – will not be tolerated. Anyone deemed to be behaving offensively will be required to leave the venue immediately and the venue’s decision on the matter will be final. No refunds will be given in these circumstances. Those booking tickets assume full responsibility for the behaviour of their attendees. If anyone feels uncomfortable about somebody else’s behaviour, they should report the incident to the venue’s security staff as soon as possible.