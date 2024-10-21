Used Car Awards 2024 Shortlist: Who has made the cut this year?

Our mystery shoppers have completed their tough job – and today we can reveal who has made the Used Car Awards 2024 Shortlist.
Over the last two weeks, our mystery shoppers have been calling, emailing, messaging and visiting all of the car dealers who made our Nominations List.
Their performances were cross referenced with online reviews and feedback from a variety of platforms, while judges assessed citations for the nominated businesses.
Below, you can see who made our shortlist and who will be in the running for our Used Car Awards 2024, sponsored by Black Horse, on Monday, November 25.
On the night, awards host Mike Brewer will name a winner and two highly commended placed firms in each of the categories.
Judge and awards host Mike Brewer said: ‘The mystery shopping is a tough phase and really separates the cream of the crop.
‘It staggers me how good the good firms are and some of the service we received was nothing short of exemplary.
‘However, there were several dealers that didn’t even reply to our enquiries which is a real shame.
‘A huge congratulations to all those firms named on our Shortlist and I am looking forward to handing out the awards on November 25.’
Key dates
- Nominations List: October 7
- Shortlist: October 21
- Awards Night: November 25
The Used Car Awards, sponsored by Black Horse, will be held on November 25 at The Brewery in London.
It is highly advisable to book your table at the event now as places are running out fast. Last year the event sold out.
For table bookings please contact [email protected] or call 020 8125 3880.
The event is black tie, includes a three-course dinner and unlimited beer and wine.
Motors will be sponsoring the pre-dinner drinks and providing an after-dinner fun casino. There will also be an invitation-only after party sponsored by RAC and Vehicles in Video.
Car Dealer editor in chief James Baggott added: ‘It was an incredibly tough challenge this year for our nominated car dealers.
‘The mystery shopping phase is always fascinating and it’s been interesting to see how the very best perform.
‘I can’t wait to join the industry at the end of November for these awards and celebrate with the very best in the business.’
Car Dealer wants everyone to enjoy themselves at the Used Car Awards and wishes to emphasise that all its events are inclusive. Any kind of offensive behaviour – verbal or physical – will not be tolerated. Anyone deemed to be behaving offensively will be required to leave the venue immediately and the venue’s decision on the matter will be final. No refunds will be given in these circumstances. Those booking tickets assume full responsibility for the behaviour of their attendees. If anyone feels uncomfortable about somebody else’s behaviour, they should report the incident to the venue’s security staff as soon as possible.
Used Car Awards 2024 Shortlist
Here’s who is in the running for this year’s Used Car Awards
Estelle Miller, EV Experts
Scott Sibley, Redgate Lodge
Jamie Caple, Car Quay
Jay Manek, Mercland
Joe Betty, Berrow Motors
Carite Service Centre
Greg Mitchell Motors
Grimsdyke Service Station
Maple Garage
Snows Accident Repair Centre
Anchor EV
Drive Green
EV Experts
Luscombe Leeds
RSEV (R Symons)
Acklam Car Centre
Alexanders Prestige
Berrow Motors
GVE London
Saltmarine Cars
Acklam Car Centre
Berrow Motors
Bowen’s Garage
James Glen Car Sales
Prestige Diesels & Sports
FOW Car Supermarket
Frosts Cars
Hilton Garage
MB Motors Ballymena
Richlee Motor Company
Carsa
Frosts Cars
Great Central Auto
Norwich Car Store
Pershore Motor Group
Alexanders Prestige
Beechwood Autos
GKirby Collection
Romans International
Targa Florio Cars
Craig Vladimirovs, Car Quay
Joanna Smith, Wink Cars
Lee Ferguson, Pine Lodge Cars
Mark Gothard, Rangebrook
William Lee-Kemp, Auto Sportiva
Ashley Richards, GKS of Ivybridge
Lewis Ball, Norwich Car Store
Louis Gaskin, Snows Peugeot Portsmouth
Oliver Sutherland, Sutherland Automotive
Patricia McMahon, Saltmarine Cars
Acklam Car Centre
Alexanders Prestige
Beck Evans
Prestige Diesels & Sports
Redgate Lodge
Greg Mitchell Motors
LM Motor Company
MB Motors Ballymena
Maple Garage
Pine Lodge Cars
Affordable Prestige Cars
Arena Cars Ltd
Mercland
Motors For Less
Richtoy Subaru
Anchor Vans
Beechwood Autos
J&S Van Centre
Vanbase
Vanstar Leeds
Carbase
Hilton Car Supermarket
Steven Eagell
Sytner Group
TrustFord
Used Small Car
Used Mid-Sized Car
Used Luxury Car
Used Performance Car
Used AFV
Used Commercial Vehicle
Used Car of the Year
NexCar
Nolan Cars
Norwich Car Store
Sansoms Specialist Cars
Strenue
Carbase
Carsa
FOW Car Supermarket
Hilton Car Supermarket
Hilton Garage
Crompton Way Motors
Paragon Cars London
Prestige Diesels & Sports
Quattro Tech Cars
Small Cars Direct
Alyn Brewis
ASK Motors
RS Car Sales
Spencer’s Car Sales
ZG Prestige
Auto Sportiva
Browns Car Company
Infinity Motors
Rangebrook Ltd
Redgate Lodge
Greenhous
Snows Motor Group
Swansway
TrustFord
Wilsons
