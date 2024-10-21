Used Car Awards 2024 Shortlist: Who has made the cut this year?

Our mystery shoppers have completed their tough job – and today we can reveal who has made the Used Car Awards 2024 Shortlist.

Over the last two weeks, our mystery shoppers have been calling, emailing, messaging and visiting all of the car dealers who made our Nominations List.

Their performances were cross referenced with online reviews and feedback from a variety of platforms, while judges assessed citations for the nominated businesses.

Below, you can see who made our shortlist and who will be in the running for our Used Car Awards 2024, sponsored by Black Horse, on Monday, November 25.

On the night, awards host Mike Brewer will name a winner and two highly commended placed firms in each of the categories.

Judge and awards host Mike Brewer said: ‘The mystery shopping is a tough phase and really separates the cream of the crop.

‘It staggers me how good the good firms are and some of the service we received was nothing short of exemplary.

‘However, there were several dealers that didn’t even reply to our enquiries which is a real shame.

‘A huge congratulations to all those firms named on our Shortlist and I am looking forward to handing out the awards on November 25.’

Ticket sales are open now.

Key dates

Nominations List: October 7

Shortlist: October 21

Awards Night: November 25

The Used Car Awards, sponsored by Black Horse, will be held on November 25 at The Brewery in London.

It is highly advisable to book your table at the event now as places are running out fast. Last year the event sold out.

For table bookings please contact [email protected] or call 020 8125 3880.

The event is black tie, includes a three-course dinner and unlimited beer and wine.

Motors will be sponsoring the pre-dinner drinks and providing an after-dinner fun casino. There will also be an invitation-only after party sponsored by RAC and Vehicles in Video.

Car Dealer editor in chief James Baggott added: ‘It was an incredibly tough challenge this year for our nominated car dealers.

‘The mystery shopping phase is always fascinating and it’s been interesting to see how the very best perform.

‘I can’t wait to join the industry at the end of November for these awards and celebrate with the very best in the business.’

Car Dealer wants everyone to enjoy themselves at the Used Car Awards and wishes to emphasise that all its events are inclusive. Any kind of offensive behaviour – verbal or physical – will not be tolerated. Anyone deemed to be behaving offensively will be required to leave the venue immediately and the venue’s decision on the matter will be final. No refunds will be given in these circumstances. Those booking tickets assume full responsibility for the behaviour of their attendees. If anyone feels uncomfortable about somebody else’s behaviour, they should report the incident to the venue’s security staff as soon as possible.

Used Car Awards 2024 Shortlist

Here’s who is in the running for this year’s Used Car Awards

Estelle Miller, EV Experts

Scott Sibley, Redgate Lodge

Jamie Caple, Car Quay

Jay Manek, Mercland

Joe Betty, Berrow Motors

Carite Service Centre

Greg Mitchell Motors

Grimsdyke Service Station

Maple Garage

Snows Accident Repair Centre

Anchor EV

Drive Green

EV Experts

Luscombe Leeds

RSEV (R Symons)

Acklam Car Centre

Alexanders Prestige

Berrow Motors

GVE London

Saltmarine Cars

Acklam Car Centre

Berrow Motors

Bowen’s Garage

James Glen Car Sales

Prestige Diesels & Sports

FOW Car Supermarket

Frosts Cars

Hilton Garage

MB Motors Ballymena

Richlee Motor Company

Carsa

Frosts Cars

Great Central Auto

Norwich Car Store

Pershore Motor Group

Alexanders Prestige

Beechwood Autos

GKirby Collection

Romans International

Targa Florio Cars

Craig Vladimirovs, Car Quay

Joanna Smith, Wink Cars

Lee Ferguson, Pine Lodge Cars

Mark Gothard, Rangebrook

William Lee-Kemp, Auto Sportiva

Ashley Richards, GKS of Ivybridge

Lewis Ball, Norwich Car Store

Louis Gaskin, Snows Peugeot Portsmouth

Oliver Sutherland, Sutherland Automotive

Patricia McMahon, Saltmarine Cars

Acklam Car Centre

Alexanders Prestige

Beck Evans

Prestige Diesels & Sports

Redgate Lodge

Greg Mitchell Motors

LM Motor Company

MB Motors Ballymena

Maple Garage

Pine Lodge Cars

Affordable Prestige Cars

Arena Cars Ltd

Mercland

Motors For Less

Richtoy Subaru

Anchor Vans

Beechwood Autos

J&S Van Centre

Vanbase

Vanstar Leeds

Carbase

Hilton Car Supermarket

Steven Eagell

Sytner Group

TrustFord

Used Small Car

Used Mid-Sized Car

Used Luxury Car

Used Performance Car

Used AFV

Used Commercial Vehicle

Used Car of the Year

No shortlist announced

No nominations announced

NexCar

Nolan Cars

Norwich Car Store

Sansoms Specialist Cars

Strenue

Carbase

Carsa

FOW Car Supermarket

Hilton Car Supermarket

Hilton Garage

Crompton Way Motors

Paragon Cars London

Prestige Diesels & Sports

Quattro Tech Cars

Small Cars Direct

Alyn Brewis

ASK Motors

RS Car Sales

Spencer’s Car Sales

ZG Prestige

Auto Sportiva

Browns Car Company

Infinity Motors

Rangebrook Ltd

Redgate Lodge

Greenhous

Snows Motor Group

Swansway

TrustFord

Wilsons

No nominations announced

No nominations announced

To reserve your space at our big awards night on Monday, November 25, you need to book your Used Car Awards tickets now.