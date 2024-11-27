Log in

Used Car Awards

In pictures: Relive the fun and excitement of the 2024 Car Dealer Used Car Awards!

  • Enjoy the glittering occasion again with this picture gallery!

Time 12:06 pm, November 27, 2024

Well, that’s that for another year. The trophies have been dished out, winners have been congratulated and the Used Car Awards are done for 2024.

Sponsored by Black Horse, Monday night’s event saw hundreds of people from the used car industry converge on The Brewery in London to find out who had scooped the coveted trophies in the 31 categories, following all the voting and rigorous judging.

Glitz and glamour were definitely on show at Monday night’s event, sponsored by Black Horse, with the best the motor trade has to offer getting together to celebrate their achievements from the last 12 months.

Advert

Overall, 31 gongs were dished out at The Brewery in London, following all the voting and rigorous judging.

The awards were also a terrific excuse to start the Christmas party season in style, with reception drinks and a fun casino, both sponsored by Motors, a slap-up meal plus plenty of drink.

We had a photographer roaming round the venue, and we’re thrilled to present here a selection of images from the night.

Advert

You can also head over to our Flickr page where there are many, many more. Can you spot yourself among them?

What’s more, they’re all available for download to use for free in your social media and marketing.

Enjoy!

A special guard of honour for the entrance to the awards venue

Our first guests of the evening begin to filter in

Our welcome drinks reception was the perfect opportunity to catch up

We saw some truly spectacular outfits throughout the night!

The calm before the storm

We were delighted to be joined by so many brilliant people from across the industry

Cheers!

Party time!

‘Hold out your hand!’

We celebrated so many great winners this year

With all the awards dished out it was time for the fun casino, sponsored by Motors

The party lasted well into the night

Jack Williams's avatar

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.



More stories...

Motors Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 108