Auto Trader aims to save dealers time and boost advert views with new AI tools

Auto Trader is rolling out two new AI tools to help dealers save time and drive up advert views.

The new features, AI Generated Descriptions and Vehicle Highlights, will form part of the company’s suite of Co-Driver solutions and be available to all dealers.

The roll-out follows the introduction of the first of in a long pipe-line of planned Co-Driver products – Smart Image Management, in November 2024. The product is already being used by 7,100 dealers every day.

AI Generated Descriptions taps into Auto Trader’s data to instantly generate detailed and engaging vehicle descriptions. It’s powered by Auto Trader Intelligence, and incorporates VIN specification details sourced directly from manufacturers, allowing each vehicle to be described and positioned accurately for potential buyers.

The other tool, Vehicle Highlights, also uses AI-driven Auto Trader Intelligence to automatically highlight the most distinctive characteristics and specifications of each car unique to the specific model, derivative, and even individual vehicle.

Karolina Edwards-Smajda, Auto Trader’s chief product officer, said: ‘These new advanced AI-powered tools not only mark another important milestone in what will be a long pipeline of Co-Driver innovations, but also our ongoing commitment to helping retailers drive performance and unlock more profit through technology.

‘Our tools have never been influenced by fads, and Co-Driver is no exception. We understand the challenges and pain-points our partners face, and we believe the benefits of these combined solutions, which are built on over a decade’s worth of AI investment and powered by our unrivalled data, will be far reaching and immediate.’