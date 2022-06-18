Log in
Auto Trader celebrates one year of its Electric Car Giveaway

  • Auto Trader’s Electric Car Giveaway celebrates its first anniversary
  • Scheme has seen £500,000-worth of EVs given out as prizes
  • Competition has helped drive increased interest in EV ads on online marketplace

Time 8:00 am, June 18, 2022

Auto Trader is celebrating one year of its Electric Car Giveaway which has seen it hand out more than half-a-million pounds-worth of EVs in just 12 months.

The online platform launched the scheme in June 2021 to raise help drive consumers towards its retailers’ EV stock.

In the first year of the competition, 2.5m people entered the draw with a brand new EV up for grabs every month.

It has helped to fuel an increased interest in EVs with Auto Trader reporting 67m ad views on electric vehicles – a rise of 59 per cent.

There’s also been a significant spike in engagement onsite, with an 87 per cent increase in the volume of EV leads sent to retailers over the same period.

Each month, the competition was marketed heavily across Auto Trader’s channels to reach a huge consumer audience, which included homepage takeovers, targeted displays and pay-per-click activity.

There was also regular content produced on YouTube with former Top Gear host Rory Reid.

Commenting on the campaign, Catherine Faiers, Auto Trader’s chief operating officer, said: ‘Auto Trader is where UK consumers find their next car and so it’s vital that we play our role in supporting and encouraging more consumers to make the switch to an electric car as we move ever closer to the government’s 2030 deadline.

‘As part of our broader strategy to drive awareness amongst consumers, we wanted to create a campaign that would help us engage, inform and excite people around the growing range and capabilities of EVs, and importantly to drive more consumers to retailers’ electric stock.

‘Our Electric Car Giveaway has achieved just that and highlights our commitment to helping both car buyers and the industry move towards a cleaner and more sustainable future.’

