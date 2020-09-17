Auto Trader and comparethemarket.com have hooked up to launch a free service that lets people browsing used car adverts get an instant insurance price for the car they are thinking of buying.

Anybody creating an account with comparethemarket can now use the Quick Quote service, which pulls in information from Auto Trader about the relevant vehicle, with comparethemarket adding data from the person’s account to provide instant and accurate prices.

It means buyers get a speedy price for cars they’re looking at with just a single click instead of having to fill out forms again and again or navigate between different tabs and sites every time they look at various cars on Auto Trader.

Karolina Edwards-Smajda, pictured, Auto Trader’s director of commercial products, said: ‘Quick Quote is a real time-saver for car buyers, allowing them to see instantly what the total cost of ownership will be, which is a huge step towards making the whole car-buying journey fully digital and even easier.

‘Our partnership with comparethemarket.com means the insurance quotes are always bespoke, accurate and competitive.’

Dan Hutson, head of motor insurance at comparethemarket.com, added: ‘Car insurance continues to be a large part of the overall cost of running a car, so being able to compare car insurance premiums in this way will provide people with an additional level of information at their fingertips, allowing them to make informed decisions about their new car purchase.’

Every time a buyer creates a quote using Quick Quote, they will receive an email from comparethemarket.com confirming the price, which is also saved to their account so that they can check it again later.