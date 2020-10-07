Auto Trader has launched a new online learning hub for dealers.

Called Retailer Performance Masterclasses (RPM), the hub is made up of bitesize tutorial videos lasting approximately five minutes in length which guide retailers through the latest in Auto Trader insight.

The content, which is free to all Auto Trader customers, also features best practice tutorials focused on the key jobs and strategies required for success in the current retail landscape.

On completion, users of the tutorials – which are available via Auto Trader Dealer Portals – will receive an RPM certification to confirm they are up to date on how to get the very best from their online presence with Auto Trader.

Six modules are available initially with a new module introduced every month. At launch the modules are –

Setting a used car strategy: How to set a business up for success and the key metrics retailers should observe.

Sourcing the right stock: How to identify the most profitable stock and to determine what to pay for it.

Dynamic pricing to a live market: How to use data to price position stock correctly from day one and how to adapt to changing market prices.

Perfecting vehicle advertising: The core tenets of marketing best practice, including how to use imagery and video in the most effective way.

Effective enquiry management: Research from Auto Trader’s mystery shopping programme revealing the most effective way to manage leads.

Maximising your new car opportunity: A dedicated module for franchise retailers focusing on Auto Trader’s New Car solution, highlighting how to make sure their new car stock is seen by millions of new car buyers each month.

Chris Penny, Auto Trader’s franchise brand director, said: ‘We have always been committed to making sure our retailer partners are getting the best out of their Auto Trader packages, and since the pandemic hit we’ve been doubly focused on supporting the industry navigate this difficult time.

‘Today, it’s never been more vital that businesses are adapting to the evolving landscape, and not only nailing the basics, but taking the extra steps required to meet the fast-changing consumer expectations. It’s with that objective firmly in mind we designed RPM.

‘The insights we shared during our regional masterclasses helped attendees sell an average of three additional cars a month, and three days faster, resulting in an increase of over £24,000 in annual profit.

‘RPM will build on this success, and we have every confidence will help our customers introduce even greater efficiencies across their businesses.’