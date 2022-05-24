Auto Trader to provide used car listings for What Car? and Autocar’s websites in new partnership

Auto Trader will be partnering with What Car? and Autocar to provide the used car pages on their websites, extending the reach of the used cars currently listed on the platform to a further 24.9m consumers.

Around 440,000 used cars currently available on Auto Trader will become available to find by potential car buyers searching on the What Car? or Autocar.

The partnership will go live on July 1, with consumers also benefiting from Auto Traders increased transparency.

Auto Trader’s chief operating officer Catherine Faiers said: ‘We’ve long been an admirer of What Car? which has a heritage as long and as rich as our own, with both brands synonymous with the UK automotive retail sector.

‘At a time when the industry is facing new challenges, this partnership gives us an exciting opportunity to bring new buyers onto our marketplace much earlier in their journey, and in front of our retailer partners’ stock.

‘In return, we’re able to provide What Car? users easy access to the UK’s largest and most trusted marketplace for cars, helping them find their perfect next car.’

Managing director at Haymarket Automotive Rachael Prasher, which publishes both What Car? and Autocar, said: ‘This is a brilliant partnership between two of Britain’s biggest and best-know car-buying brands.

‘Visitors arrive on the What Car? website at every stage of their car-buying journey, from their earliest research to when they are ready to buy, and the opportunity to connect our class-leading used review visitors to the biggest used car buying marketplace makes perfect sense.

‘I’m delighted at the opportunity to work with Auto Trader and look forward to developing the relationship as we enjoy success together.’