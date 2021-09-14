Auto Trader to start including admin fees in advertised prices

Auto Trader will start including admin fees charged by dealers within vehicles’ advertised prices, it has been announced.

The news comes as the online marketplace steps up its commitment to removing all unfair advantage associated to admin fees.

While the vast majority of averts on the site do not include hidden costs, there have been several complaints from users who have seen fees add up unexpectedly.

The latest pledge is the final step in Auto Trader’s bid to even up its platform.

The first stage began in June 2020 with the introduction of a ‘No admin fees’ flag applied to those retailer adverts which didn’t include an additional charge.

It was followed in May 2021, with the exact costs clearly labelled on the adverts of those retailers who chose to include a separate admin fee.

This information will continue to be shown on adverts.

More broadly, the move forms part of Auto Trader’s customer promise, which was launched in August 2019.

The scheme, based on making the platform more transparent and efficient, has seen Auto Trader’s product teams introduce over 20 upgrades to its data and advertising products.

Improvements have included providing a real-time view of marketplace supply and demand, while enabling end-to-end online selling to the largest and most engaged audience.

Karolina Edwards-Smajda, Auto Trader’s director of commercial products, said: ‘We’ve long been committed to creating a fair, consistent and transparent experience for both car buyers and our retailer partners on our marketplace, and the completion of our admin fee objective marks an important step on this journey.

‘There are many reasons why some retailers choose to charge an admin fee, and whilst it’s not our place to determine whether it’s right or wrong, we do firmly believe that no business should be at a disadvantage for choosing not to.

‘By enabling retailers to compete on a more level playing field, it represents another step towards our goal of supporting all of our retailer partners in their transition to digital retailing.’