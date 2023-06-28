Autoguard Warranties announces new strategic partnership with Bumper

Autoguard Warranties and Bumper have announced a strategic partnership to make life easier for their dealer partners and customers.

The dealer network can extend their customers’ peace of mind through extended warranties with the option of flexible PayLater instalment plans, whilst simultaneously increasing their profit, with an award-winning partner.

Autoguard will provide customers with the more choice of longer coverage periods and offer extended peace of mind. In line with the industry-wide implementation of the consumer duty, the firm is also proud to offer increased flexibility and an expanded range of options.

As a customer-centric company, Autoguard recognises the importance of providing choices that align with the preferences and requirements of its valued customers.

Understanding the growing interest in its products and the desire of dealers to provide upselling opportunities, Autoguard has taken a proactive approach in meeting these demands.

By extending the duration of our coverage plans for dealers, the company aims to fulfil its commitment to the consumer duty outcomes of products and services, price and value, consumer understanding and consumer support.

The introduction of longer coverage periods underscores our commitment to customer satisfaction and signifies an important step towards strengthening consumer trust, as they choose to own their vehicles for longer.

Over the last five years, the number of new car registrations has decreased, however this has not impacted the number of vehicles on the road.

Research company, IBISWorld reports as of 2020, the average age of motor vehicles rose by 5.6 per cent, with customers holding onto their vehicles and opting to pay for repairs over acquiring a new car for a higher price.

Unfortunately, but inevitably, the older the age of the vehicle, the more likely the chance of electrical or mechanical failure.

The aftersales partner has integrated Bumper into their WarrantyLogix system for a streamlined user experience. In just three clicks dealer partners can register a service contract and Bumper agreement.

With access to a bespoke reporting system they can seamlessly track purchased contracts alongside the direct profit generated by them. It has never been easier to upsell aftersales products and make more money.

Autoguard Warranties’ multi-award-winning customer service and Bumper’s award-winning, ‘excellent’ 4.9 rating on Trustpilot will reassure the Dealer Partners, and their customer, that they will receive the highest level of representation after purchase.

‘At Autoguard Group, we recognised that the ownership of vehicles has increased in recent years for various well publicised reasons, and therefore this strategic partnership between Autoguard Group and Bumper gives customers flexible zero cost payment options for longer term warranties,’ said Robert Dockerill, Group CEO of Autoguard Group.

‘Autoguard Warranties strive to continually improve our products and services for our Dealer Partners and customers.

‘We are confident that this partnership enhances our dealer network’s value proposition and profit opportunity, alongside meeting the needs of the modern-day customer’

Group Chief Commercial Officer, Ali May-Khalil, added: ‘A core element of our group strategy is seeking to partner with businesses that share our values and vision of delivering value to our dealers and their customers.

‘Our focus is to place ourselves in the customers shoes, and then work back from there to ensure the right products, services and ways of transacting meet their needs. This way, we believe, everyone truly wins.’

Jack Allman, CCO and Co-Founder of Bumper also commented on the latest deal. He said: ‘We are incredibly excited to join forces with Autoguard in this strategic partnership to revolutionise the way drivers protect their vehicles.

‘By offering interest-free payment options through Bumper, we empower dealers to enhance their customers’ peace of mind while transforming the profitability of their business.

‘Together, we are dedicated to delivering exceptional value and customer satisfaction, providing a seamless and flexible experience for all.’