The opening of a second office is always a seminal moment in a company’s history and there is an interesting story as to why Autoguard Warranties has chosen Belfast as its second home.

The new Belfast city-centre office forms part of a wider strategic plan to support Autoguard Warranties’ rapid growth in the UK.

The company’s wide product portfolio, twinned with local Northern Ireland area sales managers, means that Autoguard is ready to support and to add value, as it has for the past 10 years in Northern Ireland, to the motor dealers.

The office is a statement that Autoguard is adaptable to changing markets and will react to customer feedback.

A locally recruited regional claims and office manager will be permanently based at the new office and will be the main point of contact for all claims in Northern Ireland.

Chief executive Rob Dockerill got straight down to business by cutting the red tape at the opening ceremony. He was joined by all of our Northern Ireland-based staff on what was a historic day.

For 10 years, Autoguard Warranties Ltd, a nationwide extended vehicle warranty provider, has managed its Northern Ireland operations from its head office in Surrey.

Even with the business impact of Covid-19, the call for a new Autoguard office in Belfast had become overwhelming.

Rob commented on this defining moment in our support for motor dealerships in Northern Ireland, saying: ‘It’s a very exciting time at Autoguard. We are expanding and growing despite the current challenges.

‘Northern Ireland has always been important to us, so I am very pleased to be able to open this regional office to support our NI dealers and customers.

‘We have always prided ourselves on excellent customer service, and having a Belfast base allows us to service the local needs and requirements better.’

Why choose Autoguard?

Autoguard Warranties is an award-winning value-added product provider.

Autoguard supports motor dealerships with complimentary consultancy-led staff development, forecourt point-of-sale materials, rapid claims payment and access to a dedicated local area sales manager.

Autoguard is the leading technical and product innovator in the industry.

It provides state-of-the-art digital services so that dealerships have 24/7 visibility of how their claims are proceeding and the ability to add new warranty, GAP, alloy wheel, paint protection and tyre cover as and when they need to.

As a proactive organisation, Autoguard is always looking for ways to help motor dealers make more money while benefiting their customers.

As a value-added service, expect to see dealer-applied paint protection coatings to join the extensive product portfolio later this year.

Autoguard also offers a free customer app that helps them manage their cover.

It tells them where they are if their vehicle breaks down, and provides a whole range of services to get them back on the road.

How to get in contact

To discover more about Autoguard Warranties and find out how the company can help you make more money for every vehicle you sell, please visit autoguardwarranties.com or call 03432 271499 during normal business hours.

Autoguard CEO Rob Dockerill is pictured at top officially opening the new Belfast office, helped by regional manager Graham Marshall, left, and area sales manager Jamie Brown

