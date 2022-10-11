Autoguard Warranties – Extra Mile Award 2022

Our Extra Mile Award is designed to recognise the firms that go above and beyond the call of duty when it comes to looking after their customers.

These are the firms that our car dealer readers have highlighted as really helping them improve their businesses.

This year, one firm shone bright in the feedback from our readers – Autoguard Warranties.

It offers a plethora of services to the motor trade and its account managers were singled out for supporting their dealer partners in many areas of their business.

Collecting the award, chief commercial officer, Ali May-Khalil, said: ‘We work very, very hard and I’m delighted for the account managers that have been singled out.

‘We were very hard trading them, they’ve got a very robust training programme, we invest a lot in them. And they work tirelessly on adding value to the dealers and by becoming a business partner to them.

‘So, to be recognised by dealers is kind of proof in the pudding. It’s almost like that kind of advocation that what we’re doing is the right thing.

‘For dealers to say, “you know, you guys go above and beyond” is absolutely fantastic. We are very, very proud.’

Surrey-based Autoguard Warranties provides a suite of products which are designed to tailor dealers’ exacting requirements – and it’s been a busy 12 months for the firm.

May-Khalil said: ‘It’s been a brilliant year. We’ve made a couple of key strategic acquisitions and have grown significantly over the last 12 to 18 months.

‘We’ve increased our headcount by about 35 per cent through organic growth and some through acquisition.

‘So, the next 12 to 24 months will be much of the same. I expect us to continue to be on the front foot; investing in our people, investing in our products, and watch this space.’