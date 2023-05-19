Autoguard Warranties launches new warranty cover for classic cars

Autoguard Warranties – a leading provider of extended vehicle warranties – is excited to announce the launch of Classic: the new warranty cover designed specifically for classic and vintage cars.

It has expanded its extensive suite of products to provide its dealer partners with unique and bespoke product offerings.

This new product – available with and without breakdown assistance – provides comprehensive protection for owners of classic and vintage cars, ensuring that they can enjoy and celebrate their ownership with peace of mind.

The new warranty cover offers a range of benefits specifically for older vehicles, including coverage for mechanical and electrical component failures specifically found in classic cars, such as coil springs, as well as standard covered items.

Classic car warranty covers vehicles with a recognised owners’ club, making it the ideal protection for owners of collected and valuable vehicles.

Robert Dockerill, CEO of Autoguard Warranties, said: ‘We are thrilled to launch this new warranty cover for classic and vintage cars.

‘We have heard, and understood, the needs of classic car owners, and Classic is designed to offer them the protection and peace of mind they need to continue to experience, and showcase, their unique vehicles.’

Autoguard Warranties’ experienced claims team and area sales management provide exceptional support and service throughout the duration of dealers’ customers’ warranty, and are committed to ensuring their classic car remains on the road for years to come.

To learn more about Autoguard Warranties’ new warranty cover for classic and vintage cars, visit https://www.autoguardwarranties.com/products/classic/.

