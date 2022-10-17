Automotive 30% Club names its most inspirational women of 2022

The Automotive 30% Club has named its most inspiring women of 2022 across the industry.
For the first time this year, nominations were open for all women within the sector, not just those within the club’s member organisations, meaning individuals could nominate any woman on the basis that they had been personally inspired by them.
The awards recognise women who are lifting other women as they rise through the ranks, are instrumental in creating inclusive cultures in their organisations, and are personally acting to encourage other women to join the sector.
Inspiring Automotive Woman of the Year 2022 was named as Jennifer Koontz – assistant vice-president of European airport properties and relations at vehicle rental outfit Enterprise Holdings.
Koontz, pictured at top, was recognised ‘for the steps she has taken to make significant changes in the diversity journey for Enterprise, and working to prevent the exclusion of women from the workplace by taking action to de-stigmatise women’s health and life stage challenges’.
The rest of the roll of honour is as follows:
Inspiring Automotive Women Special Recognition Award
- Inclusive Leader Award – Laura Brailey, head of retail operations at Mazda UK
- HR Game Changer Award – Mandy Smith, HR business partner at Close Brothers Motor Finance
- Trailblazer Award – Kerry Allred, workshop controller at Marshall Motor Group
- Rising Star Award – Joanna Duraj, high-voltage systems engineer at Bentley Motors
- Diversity Champion Award – Hannah Litt for her role as head of resourcing and inclusion at Motorpoint
Inspiring Automotive Women Award
- Camilla Ellerton – Marketing director, Auto Trader UK
- Nicole Melillo Shaw – Commercial operations director, Volvo Car UK
- Claire Fussey – Senior retention manager, MotoNovo Finance
- Becky Hughes – Account manager, Close Brothers Motor Finance
- Natasha Freed – Local business development manager, Jardine Motors Group
- Francesca Hancox – New and used sales controller, TrustFord
- Samantha Reed – Head of compliance, Lookers
- Steph Brindley – Regional operations lead, Solus Accident Repair
- Claire Graham – Group rental manager north-west, Enterprise Rent-A-Car
- Sarah Brooks Pearce – Future talent manager, Auto Trader
- Leanne Chevannes – Service manager, Lookers
- Charlotte Brown – Head of safety and security, JCT600
- Lindsey Wilson Wood – General sales manager, Motorpoint
- Anne Woodward – Manager of fleet services projects, Volvo Car UK
- Polly Caldwell – Product lead, Auto Trader
- Nikki Simms – Group customer service & complaints resolution manager, Lookers
- Tori Patrick – Vice-president of airports for European operations, Enterprise Rent-A-Car
- Jane Cusdin-Harris – Global vehicle e-commerce manager, Jaguar Land Rover
- Laura Harvey – Director of communications, Auto Trader
- Laura Griffin – Regional manager south-east, MotoNovo Finance
- Annalise Eldred – Head of customer contact centres, Lookers
- Karen Boulton – Network people business partner, Volkswagen Group UK
- Lisa Minty – Senior account manager, MotoNovo Finance
- Rachel Shepherd – General manager of people and workplace experience, Toyota GB
- Louise Gardner – Head of talent, diversion and inclusion, Stellantis
A private celebration dinner is taking place for all the winners this evening (Oct 17) at The Luton Hoo Hotel, hosted by club founder Julia Muir.
The club – founded in 2016 – is a network of 66 automotive CEOs and MDs who are increasing female representation in their organisations.
It aims to see at least 30 per cent of key leadership or decision-making roles filled with diverse women by 2030.