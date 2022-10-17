Automotive 30% Club names its most inspirational women of 2022

The Automotive 30% Club has named its most inspiring women of 2022 across the industry.

For the first time this year, nominations were open for all women within the sector, not just those within the club’s member organisations, meaning individuals could nominate any woman on the basis that they had been personally inspired by them.

The awards recognise women who are lifting other women as they rise through the ranks, are instrumental in creating inclusive cultures in their organisations, and are personally acting to encourage other women to join the sector.

Inspiring Automotive Woman of the Year 2022 was named as Jennifer Koontz – assistant vice-president of European airport properties and relations at vehicle rental outfit Enterprise Holdings.

Koontz, pictured at top, was recognised ‘for the steps she has taken to make significant changes in the diversity journey for Enterprise, and working to prevent the exclusion of women from the workplace by taking action to de-stigmatise women’s health and life stage challenges’.

The rest of the roll of honour is as follows:

Inspiring Automotive Women Special Recognition Award

Inclusive Leader Award – Laura Brailey, head of retail operations at Mazda UK

HR Game Changer Award – Mandy Smith, HR business partner at Close Brothers Motor Finance

Trailblazer Award – Kerry Allred, workshop controller at Marshall Motor Group

Rising Star Award – Joanna Duraj, high-voltage systems engineer at Bentley Motors

Diversity Champion Award – Hannah Litt for her role as head of resourcing and inclusion at Motorpoint

Inspiring Automotive Women Award

Camilla Ellerton – Marketing director, Auto Trader UK

Nicole Melillo Shaw – Commercial operations director, Volvo Car UK

Claire Fussey – Senior retention manager, MotoNovo Finance

Becky Hughes – Account manager, Close Brothers Motor Finance

Natasha Freed – Local business development manager, Jardine Motors Group

Francesca Hancox – New and used sales controller, TrustFord

Samantha Reed – Head of compliance, Lookers

Steph Brindley – Regional operations lead, Solus Accident Repair

Claire Graham – Group rental manager north-west, Enterprise Rent-A-Car

Sarah Brooks Pearce – Future talent manager, Auto Trader

Leanne Chevannes – Service manager, Lookers

Charlotte Brown – Head of safety and security, JCT600

Lindsey Wilson Wood – General sales manager, Motorpoint

Anne Woodward – Manager of fleet services projects, Volvo Car UK

Polly Caldwell – Product lead, Auto Trader

Nikki Simms – Group customer service & complaints resolution manager, Lookers

Tori Patrick – Vice-president of airports for European operations, Enterprise Rent-A-Car

Jane Cusdin-Harris – Global vehicle e-commerce manager, Jaguar Land Rover

Laura Harvey – Director of communications, Auto Trader

Laura Griffin – Regional manager south-east, MotoNovo Finance

Annalise Eldred – Head of customer contact centres, Lookers

Karen Boulton – Network people business partner, Volkswagen Group UK

Lisa Minty – Senior account manager, MotoNovo Finance

Rachel Shepherd – General manager of people and workplace experience, Toyota GB

Louise Gardner – Head of talent, diversion and inclusion, Stellantis

A private celebration dinner is taking place for all the winners this evening (Oct 17) at The Luton Hoo Hotel, hosted by club founder Julia Muir.

The club – founded in 2016 – is a network of 66 automotive CEOs and MDs who are increasing female representation in their organisations.

It aims to see at least 30 per cent of key leadership or decision-making roles filled with diverse women by 2030.