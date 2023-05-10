Automotive distribution expert Saxon ‘paw-tners’ with Battersea Dogs & Cats Home

The UK has always been known as a nation of dog lovers and it’s estimated that 3.5m extra dogs were purchased as ‘Pandemic Puppies’.

Many of them went to first-time owners who needed to kit out their newly acquired pooch with everything from food bowls to medicines.

With the ongoing cost-of-living crisis eating into everyone’s finances, local travel and the UK ‘staycation’ once again look to be a big thing in 2023.

This gives us a great opportunity to ensure that pet owners old and new can get kitted out in style with all the items they need to travel safely with their pets.

Even non-pet owners will be familiar with Battersea Dogs & Cats Home. It’s one of the UK’s most well-known charities and has been helping dogs and cats in need since 1860 – more than 160 years of heritage.

Automotive distribution expert Saxon is delighted to be partnering with the charity to bring to market a wide range of pet travel accessories, curated specifically to delight new and existing owners who regularly travel with their dogs.

The even better news is that a percentage of all sales will go directly to the Battersea charity, supporting and continuing the important work it does to look after any pets in need.

Products within the range have been carefully selected to ensure they are practical and stylish, appropriate for dogs of all sizes, and with a specific focus on being portable enough to easily store in a vehicle or carry around when out on foot.

First up, there’s pet apparel, which includes collars and leads with reflective stitching – perfect for being seen when on night walks – as well as body harnesses to be used for outdoor activity including walking and training.

All are available in multiple sizes to cover all shapes and sizes of dog.

Trips out, from a simple walk in the park to long periods away from home, are catered for with a range of treat bags, portable water bottles and bowls.

There’s even a comprehensive pet-specific first aid kit if an unexpected emergency should arise.

For ensuring that your pet travels in safety there’s a dog guard, a boot liner to keep vehicle space clean, and a range of seat belt clips to secure your dog comfortably while in transit.

There’s even a pet ramp for them to get in and out of the vehicle in style!

Melissa Neo, product and commercial manager at Saxon, said of the partnership: ‘We’re really excited to be working with such a well-loved and respected charity, and to play our part in helping dog owners to ensure their pets travel both comfortably and safely.

‘We already have a smaller range of other branded pet products within our portfolio which are firm customer favourites, and the Battersea range feels like a natural extension to this, building the existing momentum.

‘We believe that the products are attractive to independent traders right the way up to the national chains, so the partnership is a key part in taking our product offering to the next level.’

The Battersea Pet Travel range is available exclusively through Saxon from May 2023.

For more information, call 01488 689400 or visit www.saxon-brands.com.