Automotive industry ‘at risk’ says Ben as charity supports World Suicide Prevention Day

Ben says the motor trade is ‘an industry at risk’ as the automotive charity supports World Suicide Prevention Day.

The annual event, to be held tomorrow (September 10), is driven by the World Health Organisation and supported by charities and organisations across the globe.

Ben has therefore called on the automotive industry to recognise those at risk and signpost them to the support and services that could help.

The charity says that suicide is ‘sadly not uncommon’ for those working in the industry, which remains largely populated by men.

The impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and the worsening financial crisis have seen the number of individuals turning to Ben for help rise even further this year.

The outfit is currently supporting more families, friends and colleagues of those who are at risk of taking their own life, or those that have been affected by someone taking their own life, than ever before.

Bosses say that early intervention is a key factor in the fight against suicide and the charity offers support to automotive individuals and their families struggling or in crisis to help prevent loss of life through suicide.

Services include Ben’s helpline and out of hours text-support service as well as through its employer mental health and suicide prevention training.

Alongside this the charity provides a range of health and wellbeing services and support including financial assistance.

Rachel Clift, health and wellbeing director at Ben, said: ‘As the industry’s dedicated Charity, we see the automotive community as one big family – it’s so important that we take care of each other.

‘Spotting the signs that one of our family is struggling or in crisis shows how we can all play a role in looking after our own.

‘Having a conversation or asking a colleague to give Ben a call may seem like a small act but showing that you’ve noticed that someone isn’t themselves may be the difference between someone thinking they are alone and knowing that someone is looking out for them.

‘We firmly believe that by working together, we can prevent the tragic and unnecessary loss of life.’

She added: ‘With the cost-of-living crisis already impacting lives – and only set to worsen – mental health and wellbeing come into even sharper focus as people face unprecedented pressure and money worries become increasingly prevalent.

‘By coming together, the whole sector can make a difference. Whether it is an organisation providing training and support to address this challenge, an individual recognising when a colleague or family member may be struggling, or simply by us all helping to spread awareness of the support Ben can offer – each action could be the one that saves a life.

‘Wellbeing, mental health and suicide need focus 365-days-a-year but this awareness day helps shine a spotlight on the issues.

‘It highlights the steps we as an industry can take to help those most vulnerable and the support Ben as an organisation has in place to support the automotive family.’