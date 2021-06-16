How to register for Bangers4Ben as the big rally returns for 2021 with a Best of British theme

Bangers4Ben is back – and it’s going to be celebrating the best roads of Britain!

After an enforced hiatus last year because of you-know-what, the fun-filled charity rally for the car industry is returning for 2021.

Our Bangers4Ben rally will raise money to help automotive charity Ben provide much-needed support for people in our industry, especially since its £1m shortfall in income last year.

Because of the ongoing uncertainty over international travel, the event is being held in the UK this year, with the 890-mile ‘Best of British’ run taking in some of the most scenic routes that England and Wales have to offer.

Taking place from Saturday, October 9 to Tuesday, October 12, it’ll start at Bicester Heritage, and will see drivers visiting Aberystwyth, the Brecon Beacons, Buxton and York among many places over the course of the four days, with all relevant Covid protocols adhered to.

The route will take in such breathtaking vistas as the Black Mountain Pass, Devil’s Staircase, Evo Triangle, Cat and Fiddle, Snake Pass, Fleet Moss, and Buttertubs Pass.

Iconic motoring destinations, meanwhile, are also set to include Oulton Park Circuit, the home of Williams F1, and The British Motor Museum.

It’s the 11th year for Bangers4Ben – devised by Car Dealer as a way of raising money for the automotive industry charity. This year the rally will be run by Automotion Events in aid of Ben, and we’ll be covering the rally as normal.

Automotion Events boss Andy Entwistle said: ‘This is something I’ve always felt really strongly about, and we wanted to offer our services to support Ben and Car Dealer in ensuring that we continue to deliver Bangers4Ben because it’s great fun and a great event for the industry.

‘It’s been a shocking year for the industry and we’re now all massively busy, but the automotive world is known for its social endeavours and doing great things for each other, so it’s great to bring Bangers4Ben back, do something great for the industry, and have some fun along the way.’

He added: ‘I know that there are so many people who really can’t wait for this. It’s been long overdue.’

There are 50 places on the rally and it costs £650 per entry, which covers accommodation, breakfast and evening meals for the driver and co-driver, plus AA support. A first-aider will also be on hand.

Bangers can’t cost any more than £750 and, as always, they should be themed and dressed up as far as the law allows.

Kelly Neal, head of event operations at Automotion Events, said: ‘Keep it wacky but keep it legal! We want people to enjoy themselves but in a sensible way!’

She added: ‘We’re thrilled that Bangers4Ben is back and we’re really looking forward to raising lots of money for such a worthy cause while having terrific fun at the same time.’

Neal said that keeping the rally in the UK was also a good opportunity for people to discover what was on their doorstep.

It also meant the UK economy would be supported as it looks to recover from the pandemic, she pointed out.

Entrants are being encouraged to try to raise £1,000 each, as Automotion Events – the company behind the British Motor Show and which is also now licensing the CDX conference and expo – wants to take the total raised for Ben over the years to more than £500,000.

All the cars will be auctioned later at BCA Blackbushe to raise as much as possible for the charity and there’ll be prizes for the best themed car, best fancy dress, highest fundraiser, best tweet, and most profit at auction.

Holding the rally in the UK was making it easier to happen, commented Entwistle.

’I think the uncertainty of abroad meant it wouldn’t necessarily have been able to happen,’ he said.

‘We hope to raise more than £50,000 for Ben, and in a year that’s been really challenging for Ben we’d rather do it in the UK and make it happen than not do it at all and not raise this money for a charity that’s looking after all of us.

‘Also, the thing to remember is they have done some amazing things for some of our colleagues who haven’t had it so easy.

‘So I would say to the industry: for those of you who have worked hard throughout this and done really well as a result of the market being buoyant, now’s the time that you can give a little something back to help those who perhaps haven’t had it so easy and have a bit of a break at the same time.’

Matt Wigginton, director of partnerships, engagement and income at Ben, said: ‘After the year we’ve had, our industry needs something to look forward to!

‘We rely on fundraising initiatives like this so we can continue to support automotive people when they face life’s toughest challenges.

‘The generosity of our industry helps ensure Ben is always there for those who need us, and this event will help us make a life-changing difference.

‘Thank you to Automotion Events and Car Dealer for their continued support.’

No money needs to be paid yet, but to register an interest go to https://www.universe.com/events/bangers4ben-2021-the-best-of-british-tickets-8YXGLP.