Bangers4Ben sets course for Ireland as details are announced for 2023’s charity rally

Car dealers taking part in this year’s Bangers4Ben rally will definitely be hoping for the luck of the Irish!

That’s because the location for this year’s event is the Emerald Isle itself.

Previous rallies have had themes such as James Bond, the best of British, and cheese and wine, but for 2023 it’s all about Ireland, as dealers look to raise as much money as possible for the automotive industry charity while having some fun into the bargain.

The madcap rally is taking place from Saturday, October 7 to Tuesday, October 10 and some 1,500 miles will be covered over the four days.

It’ll take in gorgeous Irish landscapes, including the Wicklow Mountains, Sally Gap, Waterford Copper Coast, the Ring of Kerry, plus the Wild Atlantic Way.

Organiser Automotion Events is aiming to raise £50,000, and CEO Andy Entwistle told Car Dealer: ‘We’ve been asked to do this one for years. It could be the friendliest Bangers4Ben ever with the famous Irish hospitality!

‘We’re always looking to mix things up rather than just head back to the old favourites, and we think that this could be one of the most amazing drives we’ve ever undertaken.’

The itinerary is as follows:

Day 1 – Saturday, October 7

Meet in Holyhead and board the ferry to cross the Irish Sea to Dublin. Then hit the winding roads of the Wicklow Mountains to the town of Wicklow and join the coastal road to an overnight stop in Waterford – the home of the famous crystal glassware.

Day 2 – Sunday, October 8

After a hearty breakfast, rejoin the coastal road and head towards Kinsale and the famous Ring of Kerry.

This drive has it all – the Atlantic Ocean views, islands in the distance, mountain villages plus fabulous, quirky places to stop at for a bite to eat and drink.

Today’s overnight stay is in the town of Killarney on the shores of Lough Leane.

Day 3 – Monday, October 9

This is the longest day on the road. From Killarney, head up to Limerick and on to Doolin to join the Wild Atlantic Way up to Galway.

It’s then on to Dublin for the final overnight stop – and perhaps a Guinness or two!

Day 4 – Tuesday, October 10

A morning to explore the city of Dublin – named the friendliest European city on TripAdvisor – or have a lie-in after the long drive the day before. Board the ferry back to Blighty at lunchtime.

All the cars will be auctioned later at BCA Blackbushe to raise even more money for Ben.

There’ll be prizes for the best-themed car, best fancy dress, highest fundraiser, best tweet and most profit at auction.

The rally rules are simple:

Pay the entry fee of £1,050 plus VAT per car with driver and co-driver

Buy a car for less than £750

Theme, paint or decal your car however you like up to the cost of £750

Raise as much as you can for Ben

Choose your fancy dress

Having completed the rally, donate your car to sell at auction to raise more money for Ben

The non-refundable entry fee covers twin accommodation, breakfast, evening meal and AA roadside assistance.

Commenting on the attraction of Bangers4Ben, Entwistle said: ‘Aside from the great work we do for Ben, the friendships and camaraderie make this event something special.

‘Lifelong friendships are made, work stress is left behind for a few days, and you get the challenges of taking a banger round but knowing you have a group behind you that won’t let you fail!’

As far as what rally-goers can expect from this particular trip, he said: ‘More of the same fun and silliness! I’ve already seen a couple of the cars and they are epic.

‘But it’ll be a gentler journey than if we’d been hooping down through Europe. We’ll be covering fewer miles but on more scenic routes than normal, and taking in the best of Irish hospitality.’

Dealers are being urged to book quickly as places are strictly limited to 45 cars this year and filling up.

Click here to enter for the rally.