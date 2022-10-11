Bangers4Ben takes inspiration from Bond with 2022 event set to end today

The automotive industry has been coming together this week as the annual Bangers4Ben challenge makes its way through Europe.

The yearly challenge sees a convoy of customised bangers travel the continent to raise money for for the automotive charity Ben.

After being forced to stay in the UK due to Covid last year, this marks a return to normality for the event, which got underway on Thursday.

Today (Tuesday) will see the party come to the finish line in Monaco after a 1,575 mile journey via the south of France coast road and the Alps.

Among those taking part is PJ Quinn, CEO of Emerald House of Cars, who is driving a £750 replica of Austin Power’s time machine.

The team got off to a shaky start, breaking down on route to the ferry port in Dover, but is now on course to make it to Monaco.

Also part of the convoy is Lawgistics, whose team includes managing director, Joel Combes. The company has transformed an old Ford Ka into a Ford ‘KAT’ by covering it in white fur and adding some feline features around the body.

The look was so convincing it even caught the attention of one incredibly interested onlooker…

This year’s theme for the event is ‘Bangers does Bond’ and several cars have taken the idea very seriously.

Employees from Connected Car Finance are undertaking the trip in their very own ‘Martini Express’ which takes inspiration from six decades of 007 films.

Good morning from Grenoble! Our secret agents are making their way home with over 800 miles ahead of them😯 They’re heading up to Calais to catch the Ferry, then Dover up to our head office in Stockport. Here’s a recap of their outfits over the past few days!#Bangers4Ben #B4B pic.twitter.com/vjajgPkkH5 — Connected Car Finance (@connectedcarfin) October 11, 2022

Another Bond-inspired offering has come from GardX, which is making the trip in a classic BMW ‘007i’.

It’s day 3 of Bangers4Ben 2022. Today their destination is Grenoble through the French Alps, we hope they don’t get a break down in the middle of the mountains. Thanks everyone for donating, we are only £62 off our £1000 goal 🥳 – https://t.co/Utzv4uDWCp#b4b22 pic.twitter.com/ivELfzj7xd — GardX Protection (@gard_x) October 10, 2022

Our very own Mr Bonds (Richard Gonzalez and Steve Waldron) have embarked on their special mission to Monaco for #Bangers4Ben 2022. Stay tuned for all the updates along the way and please do help by donating with our link here to reach our £1000 goal – https://t.co/Utzv4uDWCp pic.twitter.com/aXUKplwn4W — GardX Protection (@gard_x) October 8, 2022

Derby-based dealership Car Quay also got into the spirit of things, with it’s casino-based offering dubbed ‘Carsino Royale’.

Our team are en route to Dover for this years Bangers4Ben heading to Monaco and back in this amazing machine. Quick shout out to the sponsors…@g3auctions @GSFCarParts @octanefinance @67degreesuk @evofunding @Carsalesmemesuk

Trade2Trade Underwriting

Blue Chip Warranties pic.twitter.com/cSIOOX0gYp — Car Quay Ltd (@carquayltd) October 7, 2022

It’s not to late to donate to Bangers4Ben and anyone wishing to support the charity can do so here.