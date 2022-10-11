Log in
Bangers4Ben 2022 web imageBangers4Ben 2022 web image

bangers4ben

Bangers4Ben takes inspiration from Bond with 2022 event set to end today

  • Bangers4Ben enters its final day after 1,575 mile journey
  • This year’s theme ‘Bangers does Bond’ sees teams take inspiration from 007
  • Convoy to come to an end in Monaco after trips along the south of France coast road and the Alps

Time 11:20 am, October 11, 2022

The automotive industry has been coming together this week as the annual Bangers4Ben challenge makes its way through Europe.

The yearly challenge sees a convoy of customised bangers travel the continent to raise money for for the automotive charity Ben.

After being forced to stay in the UK due to Covid last year, this marks a return to normality for the event, which got underway on Thursday.

Advert

Today (Tuesday) will see the party come to the finish line in Monaco after a 1,575 mile journey via the south of France coast road and the Alps.

Among those taking part is PJ Quinn, CEO of Emerald House of Cars, who is driving a £750 replica of Austin Power’s time machine.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PJ Quinn (@pjquinnofficial)

The team got off to a shaky start, breaking down on route to the ferry port in Dover, but is now on course to make it to Monaco.


 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PJ Quinn (@pjquinnofficial)

Also part of the convoy is Lawgistics, whose team includes managing director, Joel Combes. The company has transformed an old Ford Ka into a Ford ‘KAT’ by covering it in white fur and adding some feline features around the body.

Advert

The look was so convincing it even caught the attention of one incredibly interested onlooker…

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lawgistics (@lawgistics_uk)

This year’s theme for the event is ‘Bangers does Bond’ and several cars have taken the idea very seriously.

Employees from Connected Car Finance are undertaking the trip in their very own ‘Martini Express’ which takes inspiration from six decades of 007 films.

Get more from Car Dealer

  • Premium stories
  • Used car data
  • Magazine early access

Another Bond-inspired offering has come from GardX, which is making the trip in a classic BMW ‘007i’.

Derby-based dealership Car Quay also got into the spirit of things, with it’s casino-based offering dubbed ‘Carsino Royale’.

It’s not to late to donate to Bangers4Ben and anyone wishing to support the charity can do so here.

Jack Williams's avatar

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 190