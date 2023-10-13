Bangers4Ben teams make it home after loop of Ireland in their amazing creations

Teams of cars from across the motor trade have had a successful adventure – albeit with a few mishaps along the way – taking on a four day trip around Ireland for Bangers4Ben.

This year 42 teams took on the challenge of buying a car for less than £750 and decorating it, also for less than £750.

The teams of 2023 certainly got the memo, with some of the most outlandish customisations we’ve seen yet including a ‘Beer Busters’ hearse, a WWE wrestling ring van and a horse and jockey Focus.

The teams began their journey by meeting in Holyhead to catch the Ferry to Dublin before driving south along the coast to end the day in Waterford.

On day two the teams continued on scenic Irish roads before hitting the unmissable drive around the 179km Ring of Kerry route.

Day three took the cars on a return journey north to Galway before heading back east to Dublin on an eight hour drive.

The final day allowed the teams some time in Dublin before crossing back to Wales.

One casualty of the event was the Car Quay wrestling ring, with Jamie Caple telling us they ‘broke down at toll station and had a big tail back behind us of angry fist waving Irish folks.’

The van continued to break down more than eight times and the Car Quay team had to leave it behind when they returned to Derby, but it is now making its way back to them.

So far the teams have been working hard to raise as much money as they can for the charity Ben.

The cars will now be sent to auction at BCA auctions over the coming weeks to raise further money for the pot of gold.

Andy Entwistle, CEO of Automotion, who organise the event said: ‘This years Bangers4Ben has been one of our biggest ever with 42 teams taking part, making it one of the most popular events we’ve run to date.

‘The teams did a fantastic job with their cars and certainly attracted plenty of attention as they made their way from Dublin around the coast of Ireland, taking in the Wild Atlantic way, and the Ring of Kerry before making it back to Dublin and their ferry home, all while raising as much money as they can.

‘This year has been particularly poignant given the recent loss of an industry colleague and well loved car dealer who was known by many on the event.

‘This just reiterates how important it is to keep getting the message out about Ben and the great work they do, and we’re pleased to play a part in doing that.

‘With all of this years car heading for auction, the total raised isn’t finalised yet but it looks like being a record year, so we want to say a massive thank you to all of the teams and those that donated for helping us to make this year such a huge success.

‘It just goes to show that the trade not only really love taking part in the event, but always comes out in force to support Ben and the vital work that is does.’