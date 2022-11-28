Bassetts Nissan Swansea completes £400,000 overhaul

A Nissan dealership in Swansea has undergone a £400,000 refurbishment with improvements including a revamped workshop.

Bassetts Nissan Swansea now boasts a fresh new look inside and out, showcasing the manufacturer’s new corporate identity.

Among the new additions to the Neath Road premises after the months of work are extra office space, new ramps in the workshop plus a new boardroom.

Dealer principal Ioan Harries said: ‘We’re delighted that our refurbishment project is complete.

‘The dealership has had a complete overhaul to bring it right up to date and it looks wonderful with ample space to display the whole Nissan range.

‘Nissan’s new corporate identity is very eye-catching – it’s certainly helping to get us noticed.

‘Feedback from our staff and customers has been very positive.

‘There are two elements in particular that we are highlighting with prospective purchasers – our expertise in electrified motoring and the fact that so many great Nissan models are built right here in Britain.’

Spencer Clayton-Jones, dealer network development director for Nissan GB, said: ‘We are delighted that Bassetts Nissan Swansea has adopted our new corporate identity and wish them every success as they settle into the new surroundings.

‘The redeveloped dealership looks fantastic and is the perfect environment in which to showcase the great cars in the Nissan range.’