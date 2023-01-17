BCA to close Upper Heyford Vehicle Preparation Centre with sources saying up to 270 jobs could be at risk

British Car Auctions (BCA) is in talks to close its Upper Heyford Vehicle Preparation Centre putting hundreds of jobs at risk, a source has told Car Dealer.

A figure close to the situation says that BCA is planning to close the Oxfordshire site at the end of March, putting around 270 employees at risk of redundancy.

The site is currently home to BCA’s fleet services operations as well as a customer base, which will both move to the firm’s premises in Corby, around 60 miles away.

A spokesman for BCA described the move as a ‘proposed restructure of the business’ as a result of its lease ending at the premises.

They told Car Dealer: ‘BCA has entered into consultation with staff at our Upper Heyford Vehicle Preparation Centre to discuss a proposed restructure of the business.

‘Due to the end of a leasing arrangement, our proposal is to relocate the fleet services operations and customer base at Upper Heyford to BCA Corby Baird Road.

‘BCA Corby Baird Road currently operates as a Retail Preparation Operation and will be repurposed to deliver the services required.

‘There are no proposed changes to any of BCA’s other existing Corby locations.’

Defending the decision, BCA said it needs to continue ‘evolving its operating model in line with the changing external environment and needs of our customers’.

It also says it is continuing to invest heavily in the ‘scale and diversification’ of its sites.

The spokesman added: ‘BCA continues to evolve its operating model in line with the changing external environment and needs of our customers to ensure we continue to provide market leading service and support.

‘BCA continues to invest heavily in the scale and diversification of our physical estate, developing facilities and building further capability in areas such as cosmetic and mechanical enhancement as well as building remarketing capability across our Vehicle Preparation centres.

‘Until consultation with our people has concluded, BCA is unable to comment further at this time.’

