Log in

News

BCA Automotive snaps up rival haulier ECM

  • Memo seen by Car Dealer shows BCA Automotive has acquired ECM
  • The deal, for an undisclosed sum, will see BCA take over rival
  • BCA’s transporter fleet is expected to swell to around 1,500 units

Time 10:16 am, August 2, 2022

BCA Automotive has snapped up rival logistics firm ECM.

The deal, for an undisclosed sum, will swell BCA’s car transporter fleet to a rumoured 1,500 units, making it the largest car haulier in the UK and one of the biggest in Europe.

It’s believed ECM doesn’t own any vehicle compounds but approximately 450 carriers, in contrast to BCA, which already runs a fleet of car transporters along with fleet management and remarketing services from a number of locations around the UK.

Advert

For the time being, ECM will continue to operate under its own name.

A memo from ECM sent to subcontractors seen by Car Dealer said: ‘With effect from today (June 20, 2022), ECM has been purchased by BCA Automotive.

‘We’ve been working hard with the BCA Automotive team to reach a position where BCA Automotive could purchase ECM in a way that allows us to utilise efficiencies across the businesses along with much-needed investment to create a sustainable long-term partner for our automotive customers.

‘ECM will continue to operate under its current brand, and there will be no change to daily operations.’

Advert

Car Dealer has approached BCA for a comment.

The acquisition comes soon after the news that BCA had begun consultations with staff over closing its Derby, Peterborough and Sandwich remarketing sites, as reported by Car Dealer.

Image via ECM

James Batchelor's avatar

James – or Batch as he’s known – started at Car Dealer in 2010, first as the work experience boy, eventually becoming editor in 2013. He worked for Auto Express as editor-at-large and was the face of Carbuyer’s YouTube reviews. In 2020, he went freelance and now writes for a number of national titles and contributes regularly to Car Dealer. In October 2021 he became Car Dealer's associate editor.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 51