Bells Motor Group partners with Ohme to meet EV charging needs of customers

Bells Motor Group has announced its partnership with smart-charging company Ohme, recommending its chargers for all of its new and used electrified vehicle sales.

The new and used car dealer, which was founded in 1967 and has sites in Bedford and Northampton, is a Kia and Volvo specialist, with a keen focus on the switch to e-mobility.

As a result, the company recently announced its partnership with Ohme, recommending its smart chargers to customers thinking of making the switch to an electric vehicle. In particular, the Ohme Home Pro charger is situated in Bells’ showrooms for customers to view.

‘We are delighted to be partnering with Ohme as our preferred EV home charging supplier,’ Clive Bell, Managing Director of Bells Motor Group, explained.

‘It was clear to us that Ohme’s smart charging capability, award-winning products and excellent customer service made it the obvious choice for Bells Motor Group. With increasing numbers of customers considering electric vehicles, we’re looking forward to recommending Ohme’s smart chargers.’

Ohme is one of the fastest growing EV charging companies in the UK, according to its CEO David Watson, while its smart chargers are capable of connecting to the grid and synching with various EV-specific tariffs so customers can charge at the cheapest times.

‘With Bells in the top 25 per cent of UK retailers for EV sales, it’s a retailer group that is clearly driving forward the transition to EV motoring, so we’re really look forward to working with them,’ David Watson, CEO at Ohme said.

The latest published accounts for Bells Motor Group from 2022 show turnover was £89.2m – down from £92.8m in 2021 – while profit before tax was £2.96m. A slight decrease on the £3.09m the firm made the year before.