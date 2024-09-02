Ben boss says charity needs more help after staggering 400% rise in demand in recent years

The automotive charity Ben has seen a 400% rise in demand over recent years and now needs more support from the industry.

That is according to the firm’s outgoing boss, Zara Ross, who believes the charity needs to start working more closely with automotive partners.

Ross, who has been CEO of Ben since 2016, says that mental health in particular is a major issue in the motor trade, meaning that Ben now needs more financial backing than ever before.

Appearing on the latest episode of the Car Dealer Podcast, she told hosts Jon Reay and James Batchelor that Ben is now facing ‘a new era’.

The CEO was speaking just weeks after announcing her retirement, with health and wellbeing director, Rachel Clift, stepping into her shoes, from November.

During her tenure as CEO, Ross’s accomplishments have included navigating the organisation through major challenges, including the pandemic, and she now feels that the work of Ben is just as important as ever.

She said: ‘There’s been a period of years recently where increases in demand went up by about 20 to 25% each year.

‘Even in the last year, we’ve helped about 16,000 people who’ve contacted us. And that’s a 400% rise on where we were in 2018 so the demands are considerable and that’s why we need to do more.

‘We need to work more closely with industry partners to support them in what they can do with their workforce support and also to help us increase our impact, which we want to do, times three, by 2030.

‘To be able to do that, we also need financial support from the industry.

‘We need to find ways of doing that, that makes sense for industry partners, as employers and for our charity. There are lots of opportunities and lots of things to talk about as we move into a new era and we’re building on that.’

In a fascinating chat, Ross said that the male-dominated nature of the automotive industry meant that Ben faces some unique challenges.

She also encouraged employers to speak to Ben and highlighted how personal issues can seep into work life and impact culture.

She added: ‘Right across our society, there’s more openness now, led by prominent figures in the royal family, and many leaders in many parts of society are now talking openly about emotions and about how the issues that emerge when it’s difficult to manage your emotions.

‘Obviously, our industry is still very male dominated so it is about men particularly being able to know that it’s okay to say when you’re not okay.

‘I think we’ve definitely seen a rise in that as a general trend across society. I’d like to think as well that as people talk about this more, the momentum to respond appropriately also grows.

‘The employers can speak to us in Ben and another charity and other organisations about how best they can respond because these workforce issues really do impact on the attrition in the industry, attendance and basically workplace culture.’

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this story then get in contact with Ben here.