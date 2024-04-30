Ben launches latest Industry Leader Challenge as well known faces prepare to take on Sahara

Automotive charity Ben has launched its latest Industry Leader Challenge (ILC) with teams set to take on the Sahara Desert later this year.

The challenge will see a group of senior automotive leaders spending five days trekking across the vast landscape to raise money for charity.

So far, teams from the Retail Motor Industry Federation (RMIF), the Independent Garage Association (IGA) and LKQ ECP have all signed up.

Among the well-known faces set to take part are Stuart James, director of RMIF; Rob Collison, chairman of the IGA and Kevin Finn, chair of the RMIF and IMI.

Up to ten teams will complete the journey, spending five days together, to raise a minimum of £20,000 per team for Ben.

Participants will walk for ten hours – and 27km – every day in temperatures of up to spend up to 35°C.

Speaking about the challenge, Matt Wigginton, director of partnerships, engagement & income, said: ‘If you’re serious about doing something incredible while making a real difference to people’s lives, this year’s Industry Leader Challenge is the perfect opportunity.

‘As with all ILC events, the primary focus is on raising funds to support people in the automotive industry who are facing challenges beyond their control.

‘We encourage anyone up for the challenge to reach out and join us in this once-in-a-lifetime experience while raising money to support those in the industry who are struggling or in crisis.

‘Now more than ever, automotive people need Ben – and we need you and your support.’