People helped by Ben through the pandemic have been telling their stories and praising the automotive charity for its work.

Demand for support over mental health and money concerns had been rising even before the Covid-19 crisis struck, it said, but it added that requests for help were set to continue growing as the full impact unfolded.

Ben provides a host of mental health help, including counselling via the phone and other talking therapies. People can also access self-help support for issues such as anxiety, depression, stress and sleep, and it has launched a programme called ‘Coping with challenging times’ to help individuals through the coronavirus crisis.

It also gives financial assistance on a case-by-case basis, with grants for food, household goods, childcare and council tax, for example. In addition, Ben’s support services team are working with individuals to get them payment breaks from mortgage lenders, housing providers and utility bills. The team is also helping people access relevant grants, as well as maximise benefits to which they are entitled.

Testimonials from people who have been helped by the charity during the current crisis include this:

‘I wanted to thank Ben for the support provided to me during a “dark period” in my life. The six weeks of counselling were invaluable in helping me to get to the real root cause of my feelings and behaviours. This has also helped me to cope in times of uncertainty and when overwhelming thoughts take hold. This whole experience has been life changing.’

Another wrote:

‘The food voucher came through today, my mum cried her eyes out, it’s such a weight off our minds. We can’t thank you enough! We’ve both been furloughed now so the voucher is going to help us out massively!’

Meanwhile, another person who was helped said:

‘Thank you so much! Because of the advice you gave me yesterday when my employer was refusing to pay my sick pay, I went to Acas and I’m pleased to say that my employer is now going to pay my sick pay. Thank you for all the hard work you do!’

Rachel Clift, health and wellbeing director at Ben, said: ‘Our industry has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and automotive people are currently facing challenging and uncertain times.

‘We want everyone in our industry to know that we’re here for them and we can provide the support they need. Our support for those facing money problems really is vital right now, especially for those who are unable to benefit from the government’s furlough scheme and are left in financial limbo.

‘Of course, the impact of the current situation is likely to continue to have an effect on people’s mental health and wellbeing.

‘Our online and digital support is also crucial because we can help even more people who reach out to us due to Covid-19.’

