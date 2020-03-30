Automotive charity Ben is fast-tracking information, advice and guidance for dealers who contact it over money worries related to Covid-19 – and lowering the eligibility threshold for its welfare grants as well.

Among the help on offer is reviewing personal circumstances to help with short-to-medium-term planning.

This can include how to arrange payment breaks with mortgages/housing providers and lenders, as well as for ongoing commitments such as council tax and other utility bills.

It said it can also advise about local authority hardship grants, as well as accessing other charitable support or grants.

In addition, it wants to help dealers make the most of benefits, clueing them in as to what they might be entitled to and how to get them.

What’s more, Ben has reduced the eligibility threshold regarding personal savings for its welfare grants ‘to ensure that we can support those who are in the greatest financial need’. It said priority would be given to those directly affected by Covid-19, such as an inability to work.

