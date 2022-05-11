Bentley brings out extended wheelbase Bentayga boasting ‘world-first wellness technology’

Bentley is bringing out an extended wheelbase Bentayga that it says promises class-leading space and luxury.

The SUV has been a huge hit for the British firm, leading it to record annual sales figures that continue to grow.

Building on the second-generation Bentayga, the new version increases the rear cabin space by 180mm via extensive construction and bodywork updates.

The proportions are the same up front, with all the extra length found in the rear door.

Four details distinguish it from the standard Bentayga: the extra body length, a new front grille, a new 22-inch alloy wheel design and a repositioned sunroof.

To work with the extra space, Bentley says it has put an emphasis on wellness and luxury for rear passengers by introducing ‘the world’s first auto climate and advanced postural adjustment rear seat’.

Bentley says its new airline seat specification is the most advanced chair ever fitted in a car.

In relax mode, the front seat is motored forward and the seat reclines to 40 degrees as a leather-trimmed footrest is deployed. In business mode, the backrest moves to a more upright position to make working on the move easier.

The automatic climate system can detect the occupant’s temperature as well as surface humidity, and uses the information to apply heating, ventilation or both for the best temperature.

Meanwhile, the postural adjustment system constantly measures pressure across the seat surface and makes tiny adjustments to the seating position and pressure points to improve comfort and reduce fatigue on long journeys.

Adrian Hallmark, chairman and chief executive of Bentley Motors, said: ‘The Bentayga Extended Wheelbase is our first car truly dedicated to the onboard wellness of its occupants.

‘Every Bentley gets you to your destination feeling more relaxed than when you started your journey, and yet with the Extended Wheelbase we’ve been able to go even further thanks to the adoption of world-first wellness technology embedded within our unrivalled interior cabin design.

‘In combination with the incredible skills of the craftspeople at our carbon-neutral factory in Crewe, these advances make the Bentayga Extended Wheelbase the ultimate luxury SUV to drive or be driven in.’

As well as the advanced new seating arrangement, a four-seat comfort specification provides a centre console between the rear passengers, while a five-seat option allows for the backrests to be folded down. The seven-seat choice from the regular Bentayga hasn’t been brought across, though.

Mechanical upgrades include electronic all-wheel steering, giving the long version a smaller turning circle than the standard model, as well as an active anti-roll suspension system.

Under the bonnet is a 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine making 542bhp and 770Nm of torque, resulting in a 4.5-second 0-60mph time and a top speed of 180mph.

Two specifications are available and deliveries are scheduled to start at the end of 2022.