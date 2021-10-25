Bentley dealers in USA commission special models from manufacturer

Bentley dealers in the USA have been working with the manufacturer to develop bespoke collections of the luxury car for customers across the Atlantic.

The Crewe-based manufacturer says it shows the growing demand for exclusively commissioned vehicles using its expert knowledge.

Bentley Mulliner has curated a number of grand tourers, with each of them created for the dealers’ clients via its personal commissioning guide.

They comprise three collections with their own motif:

The Mulliner Nauticis Collection, which is due to be showcased at the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show at the end of October, has four Continental GT V8 Convertibles based on a yachting theme

The Mulliner Skyline Collection – which is its first to include all three members of the current model range: the Flying Spur, Continental GT Convertible and Bentayga – celebrates Manhattan’s skyline

The Mulliner Miami Collection, which features six Bentleys, has been inspired by Miami’s vibrant art scene, colourful lifeguard stations and art deco

Mike Rocco, vice-president of sales and operations for Bentley Americas, said: ‘The interest in commissioning bespoke vehicles in the marketplace is currently on a high in the Americas.

‘The opportunity to expand inventory offering to customers and present a truly unique experience through the personal commissioning guide is remarkable.

‘Our dealers are very involved in each of their local markets and communities with appreciation to maximise the ability to promote Bentley’s bespoke craftsmanship.’

Peter Brandt, Holman Automotive vice-president and general manager of Bentley Fort Lauderdale, which commissioned the Nauticis Collection, added: ‘The individuality and distinctiveness of the Mulliner design aesthetics perfectly aligns with Holman and our pursuit of creating unique customer experiences.

‘After intimately collaborating with Mulliner over a few months, our idea to create something truly unique, something that aligned with the Holman strategy, and South Florida’s iconic geography and lifestyle began.

‘The end result is absolutely breathtaking. This timeless classic further highlights the infinite possibilities and abilities in which to blend art and technology into a unique emotion and experience.’

The Mulliner design team has now worked on more than 1.000 bespoke projects since it was established in 2014.